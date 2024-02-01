"I played 12 years and my stats are better than his" - Former MLB star Albert Belle questions Mike Trout's Hall of Fame credentials

It's hard to deny that Mike Trout is one of the best players, if not the best player of his generation. The long-time Los Angeles Angels superstar has established himself as a true MVP candidate every year that he suits up for the team.

A true five-tool player, Mike Trout has earned respect from opponents and fans all over the MLB. Even though the three-time MVP has been one of the best players of his generation, playoff success has eluded him throughout his career. This minimal lack of postseason appearances, although not fully his fault, is the one major blemish on his otherwise pristine career.

The fact that the Los Angeles Angels have only played in three playoff games since Trout has been a member of the team has led some to question the outfielder's legacy. It seems like a guarantee at this point that Trout will find himself in the National Baseball Hall of Fame once he becomes eligible.

That being said, former All-Star Albert Belle has his doubts about whether or not Trout should be elected into the Hall of Fame on his first ballot. Belle, who is not in the Hall of Fame himself, debates Trout's worthiness as the two have comparable career counting stats.

“When I watch MLB Network they’re saying that Mike Trout is a first ballot Hall of Famer. And he just finished his 13th year. I played 12 years and my stats are better than his.” Albert Belle says the Hall of Fame is a popularity contest" - @ChrisRoseSports

A closer look at the career statistics of Albert Belle and Mike Trout

Although there can be some frustration from Albert Belle's perspective given the fact that he was not elected into the Hall of Fame, it is worth exploring his claims. During Belle's MLB career, he spent time with the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, and Baltimore Orioles.

In that time, Belle posted a career .295 batting average with 381 home runs, 1,239 RBIs, and 88 stolen bases. Belle also earned five All-Star selections and five Silver Slugger awards in the MLB. His best season came in 1995 when Belle posted a career-best 50 home runs and 126 RBIs with a .317 batting average, yet he finished second in MVP voting behind Boston Red Sox slugger Mo Vaughn.

"I’ll say this now and forever but if Albert Belle didn’t get hurt, he would have been a 1st ballot Hall of Famer" - @TaylorGelbrich

In comparison to Belle, Mike Trout has played in 13 MLB seasons. Over those years, he has posted a career .301 batting average with 368 home runs, 940 RBIs, and 206 stolen bases. He has earned a number of accolades, including 3 AL MVP awards, 11 All-Star selections, and 9 Silver Slugger awards.

