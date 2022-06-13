“I played the game long enough to know what it feels like and looks like when I’m right” - New York Yankees Matt Carpenter makes franchise history, hits six dingers in only 10 games with the Bombers

New York Yankees' new utility player Matt Carpenter has been absolutely on fire to start in New York. Carpenter was picked up by the Yankees just two weeks ago on a minor league deal, and nobody expected him to perform nearly this well.

Since signing with New York, Carpenter has a .333 batting average and is slugging an insane 1.125. The craziest thing about this is that these numbers are not even the most impressive aspect of his stats. In just 10 games played with the New York Yankees this season, Carpenter has already hit six home runs, which is completely unheard of in Major League Baseball.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Today he went 3-for-4, with 2 HR and 7 RBI Matt Carpenter made franchise history, with 6+ HR in his first 10 games with the @Yankees Today he went 3-for-4, with 2 HR and 7 RBI Matt Carpenter made franchise history, with 6+ HR in his first 10 games with the @Yankees. Today he went 3-for-4, with 2 HR and 7 RBI 🔥 https://t.co/IClJXoSe7n

"Matt Carpenter made franchise history, with 6+ HR in his first 10 games with the @Yankees. Today he went 3-for-4, with 2 HR and 7 RBI" - FOX Sports: MLB

No other New York Yankees player has ever hit six or more home runs in just 10 games played on the season. Very few players in all of Major League Baseball history have completed a feat of this magnitude and difficulty. With that being said, Carpenter feels that everything is clicking for him right now, and that is why he has been so successful.

Matt Carpenter has been on an absolute tear with New York

Matt Carpenter bats for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels.

Prior to signing with the New York Yankees, Carpenter was in the Texas Rangers organization, playing for their Triple-A team. There, Carpenter hit six home runs in 21 games and had an OPS just shy of 1.000. However, he got released from the organization just days before the Yankeed picked him up. These impressive stats ultimately sparked the attention of the Yankees who were in need of a veteran player, so they signed him on May 26.

Jonny's Lasagna ⚾️ @JLasagna43 Matt Carpenter went from getting released from a AAA team to celebrating with Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium Matt Carpenter went from getting released from a AAA team to celebrating with Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium https://t.co/iDRcwvTZvJ

"Matt Carpenter went from getting released from a AAA team to celebrading with Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium" - Jonny's Lasagna

Carpenter was in Triple-A in the first place due to his extremely poor performances the past two MLB seasons, which saw him hit just .176 in 180 games played. The long-time St. Louis Cardinal was not offered a contract by them after the 2021 season, thus making Texas his only option at the time.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



Now, he is in



@LaurenShehadi | @RoFlo 27 days ago, @MattCarp13 was in AAA after hitting .176 in 2020 and 2021.Now, he is in @Yankees history after hitting 6 HRs in his first 10 games. @markdero7 goes to the Skybox to breakdown the former Silver Slugger's resurgence in NY #MLBCentral 27 days ago, @MattCarp13 was in AAA after hitting .176 in 2020 and 2021.➡️Now, he is in @Yankees history after hitting 6 HRs in his first 10 games. @markdero7 goes to the Skybox to breakdown the former Silver Slugger's resurgence in NY #MLBCentral @LaurenShehadi | @RoFlo https://t.co/2GnAWHxSdF

"27 days ago, @MattCarp13 was in AAA after hitting .176 in 2020 and 2021. Now, he is in @Yankees history after hitting 6 HRs in his first 10 games. @markdero7 goes to the Skybox to breakdown the former Silver Slugger's resurgence in NY #MLBCentral." - MLB Network

Matt Carpenter's Zero to Hero success story is really inspiring. Just this past winter, Carpenter had zero MLB offers and was forced to play for Texas' Triple-A affiliate. Now, he has entered New York Yankees history, and has been a big part in the Yankees success as of recent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far