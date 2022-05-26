"I am playing it cool with Rizzo, we exchange a couple of glances" - Multimedia sports company partner shares story of Anthony Rizzo using unconventional methods to give him the baseball behind the New York Yankees dugout

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has always been a fan favorite, even back when he was with the Chicago Cubs until last season. He is known for always engaging with the fans and for trying to create the best experience for the people in attendance. However, he took this to new levels when he gave a fan a baseball in the craziest way possible.

"Did Anthony Rizzo give me a baseball in the coolest way ever?? We need answers." - @Talkin Jake (Ikeman)

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo has an insane method for giving baseballs to fans

According to "Talkin' Jake," vice-president of Jomboy Media, the way Rizzo gave him this baseball was something that was never done before. Jake was sitting behind the Yankees dugout at the game yesterday, May 22, and in the 10th inning of the game, he and Rizzo exchanged glances, and what happened next was absolutely unheard of.

Yankee Stadium, similar to all other professional fields, has a tall net to protect the fans in the stands. After Rizzo glanced at Jake, he proceeded to chuck the baseball at the dugout fence, which launched the baseball high in the air, over the netting and into Jake's hands. Anthony Rizzo would likely never be able to do that again even if he tried a million times.

Jake explained it as something he had never seen before. He even asked some of Rizzo's former teammates if he has ever done this before, and they all said no.

"So what happens next?" Jake jokingly spoke regarding his friendship with New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

"Rizzo snatched an empty water bottle out of my hand in spring training game while I was turned around looking at foul pop up w my hand on the first baseline railing..he threw it back down at my feet n ran off smiling..we're best friends. (duh I still have the bottle lol)" - @Chrissy

Rizzo has always been a favorite with fans because of his fun and spontaneous interactions with them. He does his best to try and engage with the fans, which is ultimately great for the game of baseball. It makes young fans fall in love with the game, and it keeps older fans fond of the game they fell in love with as kids. It is always great to see baseball players like New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo show their love for the game and its fans.

