"I predicted a 3-team race in the AL Central Division" "Can they keep it up?" - Fans react to Chicago White Sox’s improved performance as they head to the All-Star break 3 games away from division lead

The Chicago White Sox have busted the American League Central race wide open. The top three teams in the division are within just three games of one another for the top seed in the division.
Heading into the All-Star break, Minnesota is at 50-44, Cleveland is at 46-44, while the Southsiders are at 46-46. All three have a virtual chance at clinching the divisional pennant.
The White Sox seem to have awakened from their deep slumber and are playing exciting baseball once again. They have won five of their last six games, including a 3-1 series victory over the division-leading Twins.
The defending American League Central champions have won seven of their last 10 games heading into the break. Minnesota, on the other hand, has lost seven of its last 10.
In the 11-0 thrashing of the Twins yesterday, Dylan Cease produced a seven-inning gym. He fanned eight Twins batters and gave up just one hit. Andrew Vaughn went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, and three RBIs. The outfielder has been batting .301 for the season.
An imposing question for the Chicago White Sox after the All-Star break is whether or not they can continue their hot streak. After all, Cleveland has a better chance of pouncing on Minnesota for the penthouse suite in the division.
The Southsiders ran away with the division last season with a 13-game advantage over the Guardians.
Chicago White Sox fans lament the possible jinx on the team
For the first time in a while, the Chicago White Sox look like they are playing to dominate. Their starts are starting to come to life and the team is hitting their stride.
Massive injury setbacks and poor managerial tactics have allegedly been the root cause of the team's previous struggles.
MLB Bob Nightengale's analysis of the team's recent success, however, had polarizing feedback from fans. Several White Sox fans think that the team has now been jinxed due to this.
The analysis, of course, has no effect whatsoever on Chicago's second half of the season outlook. In a game as superstitious as baseball, the frustrations of the fans were understandable.
The biggest concern for the Southsiders is the fitness of their players. Both Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert are suffering from minor ailments. Rookie Jake Burger is still in the 10-Day IL with a hand injury, while several of their pitchers are on the shelf.