"I predicted a 3-team race in the AL Central Division" "Can they keep it up?" - Fans react to Chicago White Sox’s improved performance as they head to the All-Star break 3 games away from division lead

The Chicago White Sox have busted the American League Central race wide open. The top three teams in the division are within just three games of one another for the top seed in the division.

Heading into the All-Star break, Minnesota is at 50-44, Cleveland is at 46-44, while the Southsiders are at 46-46. All three have a virtual chance at clinching the divisional pennant.

Nick Camino @NickCaminoWKYC



With 72 games to play, we have a 3-team race in the AL Central Division... Bob Nightengale @BNightengale The Chicago #WhiteSox hit the All-Star break looking like the team everyone envisioned at the start of the season, winning 5 of their last 6 games with an 11-0 rout over the #Twins , scoring 32 runs in the 4-game series. They are now at .500 and 3 games out of the division lead. The Chicago #WhiteSox hit the All-Star break looking like the team everyone envisioned at the start of the season, winning 5 of their last 6 games with an 11-0 rout over the #Twins, scoring 32 runs in the 4-game series. They are now at .500 and 3 games out of the division lead. Prior to this MLB season, I predicted a 3-team race in the AL Central Division...With 72 games to play, we have a 3-team race in the AL Central Division... twitter.com/BNightengale/s… Prior to this MLB season, I predicted a 3-team race in the AL Central Division...With 72 games to play, we have a 3-team race in the AL Central Division... twitter.com/BNightengale/s…

The White Sox seem to have awakened from their deep slumber and are playing exciting baseball once again. They have won five of their last six games, including a 3-1 series victory over the division-leading Twins.

The MarvZone @AzrakMarvin Bob Nightengale @BNightengale The Chicago #WhiteSox hit the All-Star break looking like the team everyone envisioned at the start of the season, winning 5 of their last 6 games with an 11-0 rout over the #Twins , scoring 32 runs in the 4-game series. They are now at .500 and 3 games out of the division lead. The Chicago #WhiteSox hit the All-Star break looking like the team everyone envisioned at the start of the season, winning 5 of their last 6 games with an 11-0 rout over the #Twins, scoring 32 runs in the 4-game series. They are now at .500 and 3 games out of the division lead. Can they keep it up? twitter.com/bnightengale/s… Can they keep it up? twitter.com/bnightengale/s…

The defending American League Central champions have won seven of their last 10 games heading into the break. Minnesota, on the other hand, has lost seven of its last 10.

Matthew🇺🇦 @wx_MatthewG @BNightengale Minnesota and Cleveland will ultimately regret not pulling away from Chicago when they were down and the White Sox will win this division without much problem @BNightengale Minnesota and Cleveland will ultimately regret not pulling away from Chicago when they were down and the White Sox will win this division without much problem

In the 11-0 thrashing of the Twins yesterday, Dylan Cease produced a seven-inning gym. He fanned eight Twins batters and gave up just one hit. Andrew Vaughn went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, and three RBIs. The outfielder has been batting .301 for the season.

LR Burner @chisportfan1 @BNightengale It’s just a matter of time before they take over the division. This transition is the beauty of statistics. @BNightengale It’s just a matter of time before they take over the division. This transition is the beauty of statistics.

An imposing question for the Chicago White Sox after the All-Star break is whether or not they can continue their hot streak. After all, Cleveland has a better chance of pouncing on Minnesota for the penthouse suite in the division.

The Southsiders ran away with the division last season with a 13-game advantage over the Guardians.

Chicago White Sox fans lament the possible jinx on the team

For the first time in a while, the Chicago White Sox look like they are playing to dominate. Their starts are starting to come to life and the team is hitting their stride.

Mario @Mariomags30 @BNightengale We were so close damn it @BNightengale We were so close damn it

Massive injury setbacks and poor managerial tactics have allegedly been the root cause of the team's previous struggles.

MLB Bob Nightengale's analysis of the team's recent success, however, had polarizing feedback from fans. Several White Sox fans think that the team has now been jinxed due to this.

The analysis, of course, has no effect whatsoever on Chicago's second half of the season outlook. In a game as superstitious as baseball, the frustrations of the fans were understandable.

The biggest concern for the Southsiders is the fitness of their players. Both Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert are suffering from minor ailments. Rookie Jake Burger is still in the 10-Day IL with a hand injury, while several of their pitchers are on the shelf.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far