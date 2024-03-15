“I put a priority on the body” - Marcus Stroman asserts thought process on declining Opening Day start offer from Yankees

After it was revealed that Marcus Stroman had declined the New York Yankees' offer to start for them on Opening Day, he clarified that his decision was based on his schedule. With starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon both ruled out, the Yankees are still uncertain about their pitcher for the first game of the season.

Stroman is scheduled to start Game 3 of the season and made it clear to manager Aaron Boone that he is more comfortable sticking to his current schedule.

“I put a priority on the body,” he said.

After being selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2012 MLB draft, Marcus Stroman went on to make his major league debut with them in 2014. He has since played for the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs, making two All-Star appearances over the years.

He also won the MVP in the World Baseball Classic in 2017 with Team USA. Having signed a two-year, $37 million contract with the Yankees over the winter, he has been expected to slot in third in the rotation.

The New York staff remain uncertain of their starter for Opening Day as Gerrit Cole looks unlikely to be fit for the first game, awaiting further results on his right elbow.

Carlos Rodon is scheduled to start the second game and Boone has made it clear that he does not want to put the pressure of Opening Day on him. The next choice is naturally Stroman, but since he has declined the opportunity, it remains to be seen who will get the nod.

Who are the Yankees' remaining choices for starting pitcher after Marcus Stroman's rejection?

After Marcus Stroman refused the offer to lead the New York Yankees pitching on Opening Day, they are seemingly left with two options: Nestor Cortes and Clarke Schmidt.

While none of their current schedules currently align with the first game of the MLB season, the Yankees have enough time to move things around. Manager Aaron Boone maintained he has already made up his mind on the starter, but is waiting to see how the next few days play out before revealing his decision.

