Jose Altuve and his team, the Houston Astros, are in a rather unfamiliar position. Despite having won their division every season since 2016, the defending champs have their backs against the wall.

Heading into Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners, a mere game and a half seperated the two sides in the AL Wild Card race. With the Texas Rangers clinging on to the top spot in the AL West, the three-game set between the Astros and Mariners can have massive ramifications for both sides.

The Astros trotted out starting ace Cristian Javier to face off against George Kirby, who was getting the ball for Seattle. With nobody out in a scoreless third, Mariners hitter Josh Rojas pummeled a ball to right fielder Alex Tucker reeled in the ball, and sent it to Jose Altuve at second base for the relay as the runners tried to tag. Unfortunately, Altuve's throw to third sailed over fielder Alex Bregman's head, leading the Mariners to score the first run.

The Astros were not able to recover that first surrendered run. RBIs from Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh would put the Seattle Mariners up by a score of 4-0 in the fourth inning. Seattle would eventually win the game 6-2, cutting their defecit to just 1.5 games behind the Astros.

The error was Altuve's sixth of the season, and brought his fielding percentage down to .972, his lowest value since the 2019 season. A former Gold Glover who has been lauded for his play at second base for the Houston Astros, the play was rather uncharacteristic for Jose.

After the game, Jose Altuve could do nothing but admit his own responsibility, stating:

‘Terrible throw. I don’t think I had a chance, but the adrenaline of the game, I tried to do too much and put the team in a bad situation. I have to hold the ball there and give the pitcher the opportunity to play for a double play. I put the team in a bad situation.'”

Crunch time is beginning for Jose Altuve and Houston Astros

As Jose Altuve's throw sailed over the head of third baseman Alex Bregman, the crowd at T-Mobile Park was thumping. After their team made the postseason for the first time in 22 years last season, only to be swept by the Astros, emotions are high.

This weekend, the Mariners will welcome the Texas Rangers while the Astros will head to Arizona. The AL West will be decided by Sunday.