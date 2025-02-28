"I raise my kids just how my mom raised me" - When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah opened up about parenting rules she & Yankees legend swear by

Most modern-day kids in today's generation are being raised under the influence of iPads and smartphones. However, when it comes to Derek Jeter's household, there are strict rules in place for the screen time their four kids can have.

Jeter tied the knot with Hannah on July 9, 2016, at the Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California. The couple, who have known each other since 2012, have three daughters and a son: Bella Raine, who was born in August 2017, Story Grey, born in January 2019, River Rose, born in December 2021 and their son Kaius, who was born in May 2023.

During an interview with Editorial List Magazine in Nov. 2019, Hannah shared insights into how she is raising her children away from technology.

"We've sort of taken technology out of it," she said. "I grew up in a small community, my mom was a teacher, we had lots of arts and crafts going on. I think I raise my kids just how my mom raised me — being outside with nature and animals, trying not to be so on top of them, giving them safe places to explore and use their imagination. I really value that."

She even shared one anecdote when Derek Jeter returned home only to find their daughter messing with paint all over the house. However, Hannah also mentioned that she is not judgemental of those who have their kids on the phone.

"I think you do what works for you," she said. "But for us? These are the things that are important to me."

Hannah shares her getting too attached to kids bothers Derek Jeter sometimes

Like any other couple, becoming parents takes a toll on their personal lives. That is the case for Hannah and Derek Jeter as well.

During the same interview, Hannah shared that her close attachment to their four children sometimes comes in the way of the couple's vacation trips.

"I'm so deeply connected and attached to [my daughters], I don't like to leave them," Hannah said. "My husband gets mad at me, because he wants to go on vacation sometimes, and I'm like, great! Let's take the kids!"

Hannah also shared that she has made sure that their kids know how to speak Spanish, given they live in Miami.

