Kate Upton, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl and MLB All-Star Justin Verlander's wife, welcomed her first child, Genevieve, in November 2018.

In January 2020, Upton was interview by US magazine. For the first time, she opened up about what it was like to be a new mother and how it had changed her life. The supermodel also specifically addressed the struggles of being a nursing mother.

Upton said:

"So much pressure … to be doing all these things, like breast-feeding on the go. The reality, for me, was that breast-feeding was sucking the energy away from me. I realized I needed to calm down, to allow my body to recover.”

It is wonderful to know that a supermodel like Kate Upton took time to enjoy being a new mom and gave her body time to heal. While breastfeeding may be difficult for some women, it does have many benefits.

Breastfeeding is important for babies. It may help them become more resistant to diseases. Plus, mothers can benefit from breastfeeding. It may lower their risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

Kate Upton attended a 2019 Valentine’s Day pregame dinner but prioritized nursing her daughter, Genevieve

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet

In February 2019, Kate and her All-Star husband, Justin Verlander, attended a Valentine's Day pregame dinner. During the event, Upton clearly prioritized nursing her daughter, Genevieve.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture where she was seen holding a breast pump and extracting milk for Genevieve. A breast pump is a device that is used to remove milk from a woman's bosoms. The milk can be stored for later use.

From being a sensational Sports Illustrated supermodel to her transition to motherhood, Upton can be an example to women across the world. Becoming mothers can change women in unperceivable ways.

Now, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's daughter is all grown up and will turn four this November.

