"I have no recollection of it at all" - When Trevor Bauer was asked if he heard trash cans banging while pitching against the Astros

Trevor Bauer has long been one of the most polarizing and outspoken players in the MLB. Prior to everything that has gone on with him over the past few years, including the sexual assault case and move to Japan, Bauer was viewed as a bit of a "bad boy" in the MLB.

Although talented, Trevor Bauer received more than his fair share of scrutiny throughout his career. From the way he addressed the media and the now infamous throwing of a ball over the center field fence in frustration, Bauer has seemingly been unable to avoid the headlines throughout his career.

"Trevor Bauer, Fakes Throwing the Ball over the CF fence (after being pulled/13th K/105 pitches)" - @PitchingNinja

That being said, for many, Bauer was a fan favorite. It could have been for his antics, his competitive style, or his personality, but the former Cy Young Award winner seemed to connect with a number of fans. This led to a 2020 AMA with Bleacher Report, with the star pitcher answering a number of questions.

A variety of topics were posed to the pitcher, but one of the most interesting was about the Houston Astros and their infamous sign-stealing scandal. When asked about whether or not Bauer heard the banging of trash cans when he pitched against Houston, he simply replied:

"I have no recollection of it at all."

It's worth mentioning that Trevor Bauer elaborated on the time that he was pitching for the Cleveland Guardians. The former All-Star said that when he pitches, he is so locked into the task at hand that he barely notices anything going on around him. This could have been a reason why he did not hear any banging of the trash cans, or it simply may not have happened when he was on the mound.

Trevor Bauer went on to troll the Houston Astros several times over the banging of trash cans

Although he said during the question and answer that he has no recollection of the Houston Astros banging trash cans while he was pitching against them, it did not stop him from making jokes about the incident.

"#Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer’s thoughts on the Astros utilizing the banging of trash cans" - @JacobBenge

The controversial pitcher took to social media to post a clip of a montage of the Houston Astros hitting home runs set to the song In The Air Tonight by Phil Collins. Another such incident of Bauer trolling the Astros came when the pitcher wore custom-made cleats that were covered in trash cans.

