"I am not romantically involved in any way with Alex Rodriguez" - Queen of Pop Madonna once slammed rumors of her alleged romance with MLB star Alex Rodriguez

In the late 2000s, New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was in the news for his alleged infidelity with the Queen of Pop, Madonna. As a result, Alex's marriage to his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis crumbled in 2008. Cynthia filed for divorce from A-Rod on July 7, 2008, and accused him of emotionally abandoning his wife and children. She also requested alimony, child support, and primary custody of their two kids, Ella and Nathasha.

Apparently, the tabloids reported on Alex's relationship with Madonna one day before his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis requested a divorce. As per US Weekly, A-Rod paid a slew of late-night visits to Madonna's New York apartment.

However, singer, songwriter, and actress Madonna vehemently denied any sort of linkup with Alex Rodriguez.

"I brought my kids to a Yankee game. I am not romantically involved in any way with Alex Rodriguez."

Madonna added, saying she is not in any way responsible for Alex's collapsed marriage.

"I have nothing to do with the state of his marriage or what spiritual path he may choose to study."

After news of Madonna's crumbling marriage with her ex-husband and British director Guy Ritchie spiraled into the media, she also went ahead and clarified the same.

After the news Madonna said:

"My husband and I are not planning on getting a divorce."

"I have learned over the years not to take accusations and the many false reports about me very seriously."

“Fiction and fact seem to be perceived as one and the same by people who read both newspapers and the Internet.”"

However, Madonna and her ex-husband finally ended their long-term marriage and settled their divorce in November 2008, just four months after denying it.

Yankees star Alex Rodriguez's representative denied the rumors of his alleged affair with Madonna

Amidst all the media circus back in July 2008, Richard Rubenstein, then-spokesman of Alex Rodriguez, declined to comment on the cheating charges against him.

As per an ESPN article, Richard also mentioned about A-Rod's priorities.

"His priorites are to have a future with his children and be a big part of their lives."

14 years down the line, Alex shares a cordial relationship with her ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, and they are currently co-parenting their teenage daughters, Natasha Rodriguez and Ella Rodriguez.

