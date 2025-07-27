  • home icon
  • "I saw the dysfunction right away between Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez" - 9x All-Star reflects on strained ties between Yankees icons

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 27, 2025 14:45 GMT
The New York Yankees have featured several iconic names through the years with former captain Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez being two of the most prominent figures in the team's success two decades ago.

Despite sharing several accolades during their tenure, including the 2009 World Series, reports claimed that Rodriguez and Jeter didn't have the best relationship in the locker room.

Former All-Star and their Yankees teammate Gary Sheffield reflected on the two icons' strained relationship when he joined the team in 2004. In an episode of "All The Smoke" podcast on Thursday, Sheffield said:

"When I got there, I saw the dysfunction right away. You could feel the tension. As teammates, we knew something was wrong."
Gary Sheffield joined the Yankees as a six-time All-Star and earned consecutive All-Star nods with the Yankees in 2004 and 2005. The legendary slugger also won consecutive Silver Slugger awards in those two seasons.

He finished his career with 509 home runs with 73 of them coming with the Yankees in his three-year stint with the franchise.

Former Yankees ace shares experience of playing alongside Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez's former Yankees teammate CC Sabathia is heading into the Hall of Fame this week. Ahead of his Cooperstown induction, Sabathia shared what it was like to play alongside Jeter and Rodriguez on the field.

"When you come to the Yankees, especially at the time when I came, if you look around, that team was probably one of the better Yankee teams that was ever assembled. You had A-Rod at third, Jeter at short, Canó at second, Teixeira at first. Like, all you got to do is just not f*ck this up," Sabathia said.

Although Jeter and Rodriguez weren't on good terms during their playing career, the Yankees legends have mended things since their retirement. The duo features as analysts for Fox Sport's coverage of October baseball.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

