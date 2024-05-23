"I wouldn't say never" - Yankees manager Aaron Boone discusses fielding 6-man rotation when Gerrit Cole returns

The New York Yankees could have a bit of a conundrum on their hands once Gerrit Cole returns from injury. They already have five pitchers in the starting rotation, all of whom are doing well. Six-man rotations are rare in the modern MLB, but it's something Yankees manager Aaron Boone might be forced to consider.

"I wouldn't say never consider, but I don't know. I don't look at it like that right now. I don't even look at it because it's still a ways away," Boone said via Bryan Hoch on X.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cole has been throwing to live batters, but he is not nearing a comeback. He stated that he would not rule out returning to the rotation in June, but that is still a few weeks away.

Who is leaving the rotation when Gerrit Cole comes back?

The Yankees don't have an easy decision once Gerrit Cole returns, though it is a good problem for a team to have. Everyone's pitching well so far. The two worst pitchers, however, are unlikely to be moved to the bullpen.

Marcus Stroman and Carlos Rodon have been worth the least fWAR so far, but their contracts and stature mean it's extremely unlikely that either one will be moved into a long-relief role.

That leaves Nestor Cortes Jr., Clarke Schmidt, or Luis Gil. Cortes Jr. has been the best pitcher so far (1.3 fWAR), though Gil will likely surpass him with his next start (currently at 1.2). Clarke Schmidt has been the third-best pitcher overall at 0.9 fWAR.

Which Yankee will give way to Gerrit Cole?

However, that doesn't make for an easy decision, and it likely comes down to either Gil or Schmidt. If that's the case, then Schmidt will go to the bullpen, where he has been before.

The Yankees have worked on turning him into a legitimate starter and stretching him out, but he might be the only option here. Gil is a younger player, but he's been so dominant that he can't be reduced to the role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback