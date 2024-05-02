"I would say at this point he is the MVP of the league" - MLB insider dubs Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson as top player in the AL right now

It has been a tremendous start to the season for Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson. The sophomore has followed up his 2023 Rookie of the Year Award-winning campaign by taking another major step forward in his MLB career. The ultra-talented infielder has quickly become a household name thanks to his dynamic skills on the field.

"Gunnar Henderson is the youngest player in MLB history with 10 home runs before May 1" - @Orioles

Through 31 games so far this season, the Baltimore Orioles sensation has contributed across the board for his club. Gunnar Henderson has posted an impressive .274 batting average with 10 home runs, 24 RBIs, and 6 stolen bases. Henderson's 10 home runs have him tied for the MLB lead with only Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

With Mike Trout set to undergo knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, Henderson has an opportunity to run away with the league lead in home runs. This is not the only accomplishment that he could finish the season with, the American League MVP Award is something realistic for Henderson at this point.

"I would say at this point he is the MVP of the league." #MLBNow takes a look at Gunnar Henderson's sophomore season metrics leading to a lot of early success. @Orioles | #Birdland" - @MLBNow

"I would say at this point he is the MVP of the league," MLB insider Jon Heyman said on a recent episode of MLB Now. "You can make a case for Juan Soto, but that's about it," Heyman continued about the impressive season for the Baltimore Orioles superstar.

Gunnar Henderson has been a major spark on one of the MLB's top offenses

The talented shortstop has not only been racking up individual stats, but Henderson's impressive performances have helped the Baltimore Orioles become one of the most potent lineups in baseball. Through 31 games this year, the O's rank 1st in team home runs (48), 6th in team batting average (.252), and 2nd in runs scored (164).

It's not only Henderson who has helped the Orioles reach the top of the AL East. It's been a team of homegrown stars who have created the dangerous lineup, including Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle, and Anthony Santander. Henderson's MVP-worthy campaign is simply the cherry on top.

