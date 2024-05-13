“Flat out lazy” - MLB fans troll the Guardians’ City Connect uniforms unveiled by Nike

The Cleveland Guardians have joined the list of other teams to receive their City Connect uniforms that Nike revealed. This year has not been great for Nike and the MLB, especially after their disastrous uniforms. The brand and its manufacturer, Fanatics, were criticized for their uniforms.

It's not the first time that City Connect uniforms have been trolled. MLB fans have been brutally honest with their opinion and Nike has received a bit of backlash yet again for the Guardians' City Connect uniforms. Previously, fans trolled the Mets and Tigers for their City Connect uniforms.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the new uniforms. Most fans felt that the team's City Connect uniforms were another disaster by Nike. Here's a look at the new uniforms.

While not everyone has the same taste, in this case, most fans agreed. Here's a look at some of the fan reactions.

"Flat out lazy lol these look terrible," another fan responded.

"Why does this look so low budget," wrote one fan.

"Why do they look abused?" asked another fan.

Several fans disliked the new City Connect uniforms.

"Ugly. Just like the rest of them," wrote one fan.

"Bro are they even trying anymore with these city jerseys," another fan chipped in.

"Weak. Looks more like a marathon jersey than for the guardians," one fan wrote.

Guardians to wear City Connect uniforms for every home game played on a Friday

Whether the fans are pleased with the new City Connect uniforms or not, they're surely going to be around for a while. The team will wear their City Connect uniforms for every home game played on a Friday for the rest of the season.

Additionally, players will have the option to decide if they want to wear the uniforms more frequently. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said he "liked parts" of the City Connect uniforms as he loved the stripes down the pants and the sleeve. Vogt said he would be happy if the team secured a win when they wear the uniform for the first time on Friday.

“I’ll like them a lot more if we win Friday,” Vogt said (via cleveland.com).

Players like David Fry and Josh Naylor were fans of the uniform as they looked forward to wearing it more when playing at home.

