When New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run, the ball securely landed in the bullpen coach for the Toronto Blue Jays and former minor league pitcher Matt Buschmann’s glove. Buschmann then handed over the ball. He recently joked that he should have kept the ball after watching his wife Sara Walsh’s Tom Brady interview.

Matt Buschmann @Busch26 Maybe I should’ve hung onto that HR ball… Maybe I should’ve hung onto that HR ball… https://t.co/5oNXUNA2HQ

Walsh traveled to Germany last weekend to watch the country's first-ever NFL regular-season game.

Sara Walsh had an on-field interview with Tom Brady

Walsh is an American sportscaster who was employed by ESPN from 2010 to 2017. She joined ESPN from Washington, D.C.'s WUSA, where she worked from 2006 to 2010 as the station's weekend sports anchor and then-Washington Redskins beat reporter.

Sara Walsh @Sara_Walsh #gobucs Tom Brady beat the Seahawks, but Neither of us was a match for Sweet Caroline or this 75,000 person singalong in Munich after the clock hit zero. Germany, you were incredible. #nflmunichgame Tom Brady beat the Seahawks, but Neither of us was a match for Sweet Caroline or this 75,000 person singalong in Munich after the clock hit zero. Germany, you were incredible. #nflmunichgame #gobucs https://t.co/PqeVVivKUL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-16, Walsh was granted an interview with Tom Brady on the field. After the victory, Brady, 45, was in a buoyant mood after a difficult year off the field.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner and his wife Gisele Bundchen are getting separated.

Sara Walsh joked about divorcing Matt Buschmann after he lost Judge's 61st HR ball

Walsh made light of Matt Buschmann's generosity, saying that she wanted a divorce.

Walsh tweeted the following:

Sara Walsh @Sara_Walsh Oh cool. He just handed that back without checking to see if our house is still here? I’d next like to announce our divorce. Oh cool. He just handed that back without checking to see if our house is still here? I’d next like to announce our divorce. https://t.co/37HmHIoomS

Here’s a glimpse of Judge hitting his 61st HR.

New York Yankees @Yankees 61 years since 61.



Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. 61 years since 61.Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. https://t.co/1V4Gums34C

Sara Walsh provided a lighthearted Twitter conversation about the incident. The two got married in 2014.

Sara Walsh @Sara_Walsh Bad news is I’m down here in Florida battling a hurricane, but the good news is I can announce my retirement…. Bad news is I’m down here in Florida battling a hurricane, but the good news is I can announce my retirement…. https://t.co/gbhFSgDZBL

Brady’s first 20 seasons were spent with the New England Patriots, where he played a key role in the team's success from 2001 to 2019. Many consider Brady to be the best quarterback to ever play the position.

