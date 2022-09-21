"I have to sit down with Miguel and talk to him" - New Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris uncertain about Miguel Cabrera’s future with the team

As previously reported, the Detroit Tigers came to an agreement with Scott Harris, who is now president of baseball operations. Harris replaced the dismissed Al Avila a little more than a month after the position was vacated.

The 36-year-old California native most recently held the general managerial role with the San Francisco Giants. There, he was part of the committee that assembled the 2021 Giants to end the Los Angeles Dodgers' streak of eight-straight National League West titles.

Harris was also under Theo Epstein's wing during the construction of the all-conquering Chicago Cubs' squad that ended the 108-year wait for a World Series title.

With his recent addition to the Detroit Tigers' organization, things have now become uncertain regarding the future of club legend Miguel Cabrera.

Evan Petzold @EvanPetzold #Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris on Miguel Cabrera's future: "I have to sit down with Miguel and talk to him." #Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris on Miguel Cabrera's future: "I have to sit down with Miguel and talk to him."

The latest information regarding Miguel Cabrera's status update with the club was through Chris McCosky back in August. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer shared that he intends to play until, at least, 2023 which is the final year of his contract with the club.

Chris McCosky @cmccosky Miguel Cabrera just told me, directly, that he has no intention of retiring after this year. His plan, he said, is to finish out his contract and retire after 2023. Miguel Cabrera just told me, directly, that he has no intention of retiring after this year. His plan, he said, is to finish out his contract and retire after 2023.

Since his arrival in the Motor City in 2008, Cabrera has led the Detroit Tigers to a World Series appearance, has won a Triple Crown, and has been selected as an American League MVP, among other accolades, twice.

Miguel Cabrera's 2022 season with the Detroit Tigers

Cabrera's 2022 season highlights include one special event -- becoming a memeber of the 3,000 hit club. In a game against the Colorado Rockies on April 23 of this year, Cabrera collected his 3,000th hit. In the process, he became just the 33rd man in MLB history to accomplish such a feat.

Miggy also became just the seventh player with, at least, 3,000 hits and 500 career home runs. He also cemented his place in the history books by being just the third Detroit Tigers player after Ty Cobb and Al Kaline to join this elite club.

The soon-to-be Hall of Famer has a slash line of .258/.307/.626 with four home runs and 38 RBIs in 364 at-bats this year.

