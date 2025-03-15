"I would sit up at night with her & watch the games" - When Derek Jeter shared the earliest memory of being a Yankee fan

The New York Yankees' reputation as the greatest team in MLB history was solidified under Derek Jeter's leadership during his legendary 20-year stint with the franchise.

Ad

Although Hall of Fame pitcher Hal Newhouser recommended the Houston Astros to draft Derek Jeter in 1992, it was the Yankees who selected him sixth overall and the rest is history.

While his professional career started with the Yankees in 1995, Jeter grew up a fan of the Bronx Bombers, thanks to his grandmother on his mother's side. Before the Yankees retired the five-time World Series winner's No. 2, Jeter revealed when his love for the pinstripes started in an interview with ESPN in May 2017.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was, you know, as far back as I can remember, I was a Yankee fan. My mom's got 13 brothers and sisters, and every summer I'd spend at my grandparents' house in New Jersey.

"My grandmother was a huge Yankee fan. So, I would sit up at night with her and watch the games. And that's where the love affair came about with the Yankees."

Ad

Jeter went on to have a legendary career with the Yankees, winning five World Series titles, 14 All-Star selections, World Series MVP title among other accolades. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

During the interview, the Hall of Famer revealed the names that inspired him growing up being a Yankees fan, and to no surprise, it included some legendary names.

"It was [Dave] Winfield. Big Dave was my guy, you know. I thought he was larger than life. But, you know, those were the years -- Donny [Don Mattingly], you know, Willie Randolph. We used to watch all the highlights. So, I tried to learn as much as I could about the past Yankee teams, and I just couldn't think of a better organization to play for."

Ad

Derek Jeter hosts young kids for baseball event in Miami

Although Derek Jeter called time on his legendary career almost ten years ago, the former Yankees captain continues to influence fans. Last week, Jeter hosted more than 100 kids for baseball and softball activities in association with Turn 2 Foundation and Major League Baseball’s PLAY BALL in Miami.

“I think collaboration is the key,” Jeter said. “I think baseball still is the greatest sport in the world. And having the support of Major League Baseball down here in Miami … we get a chance to give back from the foundation’s point of view down here where I live.”

There could be nothing more inspiring than learning from one of the greatest players in baseball history, especially at such a young age. Derek Jeter had fun hanging out with the kids, hoping they fall in love with the sport the way he did as a kid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback