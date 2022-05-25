"I can't sit here and tell you that anything Josh Donaldson said was racist" - Stephen A. Smith thinks it's wrong for people to attach "racist" connotations to Josh Donaldson incident

Stephen A. Smith, famed ESPN reporter, had a lot to say about what happened between New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson before the Yankees versus White Sox game on May 21.

If you have been following Major League Baseball recently, you have undoubtedly heard about the altercation between Josh Donaldson and Tim Anderson. Before the game on May 21, Donaldson called Anderson Jackie, referring to Jackie Robinson. Anderson, who is African American, took offense to this and said it was unnessacary and unacceptable.

White Sox Talk @NBCSWhiteSox Tim Anderson says Josh Donaldson referred to him as "Jackie [Robinson]" Tim Anderson says Josh Donaldson referred to him as "Jackie [Robinson]" https://t.co/sk8R7HEJ7w

When asked about the incident, Tim Anderson agreed with White Sox manager Tony La Russa in saying the comment could be racist.

Stephen A. Smith does not believe interaction was racist

On Stephen A. Smith's ESPN show "First Take," he and analyst Marcus Spears discussed what happened between Tim Anderson and Josh Donaldson and whether what Donaldson said was disrespectful and racist. Spears believes it was to an extent, because, he said, Donaldson failed to establish any boundaries with Anderson about calling him Jackie.

Stephen A. Smith has a bit of a different viewpoint. Although he thinks it was disrespectful, he does not think what Josh Donaldson said was racist. He referred to Donaldson, saying that he and Anderson have had similar interactions in the past, and that Anderson had no problem with it before.

Stephen A. Smith then said, "If that's true, then why hasn't Tim Anderson talked about that [the past interactions]?" He places the ball in Anderson's court, saying that if he "leaves that wiggle room for denial," it can open the door for even more racist situations to happen in the future. Stephen A. Smith expressed overall that what Josh Donaldson said was not racist if it is true that he and Anderson joked around in this manner in the past.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia “I called him Jackie. He came out with an interview that says he’s the new Jackie Robinson… We’ve actually joked about that. I’ve said it to him in years past, not in any manor than just joking around.”-Josh Donaldson on his altercation with Tim Anderson “I called him Jackie. He came out with an interview that says he’s the new Jackie Robinson… We’ve actually joked about that. I’ve said it to him in years past, not in any manor than just joking around.”-Josh Donaldson on his altercation with Tim Anderson https://t.co/BJE1NqfP19

Multiple members of the White Sox believe what Josh Donaldson said is disrespectful and wrong, ultimately siding with Tim Anderson. Even star Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge came out and said Donaldson made a mistake and should own up to it.

Josh Donaldson is currently facing a one-game suspension from the MLB, which he is trying to appeal. Some believe this is not nearly enough for what he did. Others think that the suspension is too harsh and that nothing should happen to Donaldson. Major League Baseball will come out with an official decision soon.

