"I didn't sleep very much last night" - Freddie Freeman admits restless night before unleashing his sweetest swing yet

LA Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hasn't found the sweetest spot on his bat in a while now. He last hit a home run on June 28th against the Kansas City Royals. In the 16 games since, he has not managed a single home run, hitting .196/.262/.286 in that span.After being hit on his left wrist, Freeman had a sleepless night on Sunday. It was not only about injury but the sweet swing he has been missing all season long.However, it seems he has stumbled upon a fix, and he is confident about it going forward.“I saw a picture of my stance in the World Series yesterday that was sent to me,” Freeman told Orange County's Bill Plunkett on Monday. “I was like, that looks like I’m more into my front ankle. I didn’t sleep very much last night because I was thinking about it, and I came in here and I’ve been working on it, and it’s been a line drive pretty much every time today (during batting practice), so I’m feeling pretty confident in it.”Freeman is in the middle of an unprecedented slump. Since mid-May coming into Monday's game, the Dodgers' first baseman is only hitting .199 with just one home run and a .559 OPS.Freddie Freeman turned towards his first coach to find a fixAfter Sunday's game, Freddie Freeman connected with his father Fred Freeman, who taught him baseball at a very young age. The two connected over Family Day, and the discussion expanded to finding a fix in his game.“I’ve been getting a lot of pictures sent, hoping to see if we can fix it,” Freeman said. “We had Family Day yesterday (after the game). I talked to my dad a lot. It was more mental stuff but had a lot of pictures, and I saw that.“You can have things talked to you about, like ‘Do this, try this, that’ and it’s just wait until something clicks. I finally saw something that helped me click today in my work. I wish baseball was more of a guarantee, but I’m very happy with my work heading into the game.”For Dodgers, Freddie Freeman's at-bat is important. Last World Series, he single-handedly dismantled Yankees pitching on their way to the title. This year, he is hitting .292 along with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs. That's a little letdown from his lofty expectations. But it isn't something that he can't overcome.