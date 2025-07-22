  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "I didn't sleep very much last night" - Freddie Freeman admits restless night before unleashing his sweetest swing yet

"I didn't sleep very much last night" - Freddie Freeman admits restless night before unleashing his sweetest swing yet

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 22, 2025 05:09 GMT
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Freddie Freeman admits restless night before unleashing his sweetest swing yet - Source: Imagn

LA Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hasn't found the sweetest spot on his bat in a while now. He last hit a home run on June 28th against the Kansas City Royals. In the 16 games since, he has not managed a single home run, hitting .196/.262/.286 in that span.

Ad

After being hit on his left wrist, Freeman had a sleepless night on Sunday. It was not only about injury but the sweet swing he has been missing all season long.

However, it seems he has stumbled upon a fix, and he is confident about it going forward.

“I saw a picture of my stance in the World Series yesterday that was sent to me,” Freeman told Orange County's Bill Plunkett on Monday. “I was like, that looks like I’m more into my front ankle. I didn’t sleep very much last night because I was thinking about it, and I came in here and I’ve been working on it, and it’s been a line drive pretty much every time today (during batting practice), so I’m feeling pretty confident in it.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Freeman is in the middle of an unprecedented slump. Since mid-May coming into Monday's game, the Dodgers' first baseman is only hitting .199 with just one home run and a .559 OPS.

Freddie Freeman turned towards his first coach to find a fix

After Sunday's game, Freddie Freeman connected with his father Fred Freeman, who taught him baseball at a very young age. The two connected over Family Day, and the discussion expanded to finding a fix in his game.

Ad
“I’ve been getting a lot of pictures sent, hoping to see if we can fix it,” Freeman said. “We had Family Day yesterday (after the game). I talked to my dad a lot. It was more mental stuff but had a lot of pictures, and I saw that.
“You can have things talked to you about, like ‘Do this, try this, that’ and it’s just wait until something clicks. I finally saw something that helped me click today in my work. I wish baseball was more of a guarantee, but I’m very happy with my work heading into the game.”

For Dodgers, Freddie Freeman's at-bat is important. Last World Series, he single-handedly dismantled Yankees pitching on their way to the title. This year, he is hitting .292 along with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs. That's a little letdown from his lofty expectations. But it isn't something that he can't overcome.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications