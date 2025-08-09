  • home icon
  "I stink right now" - Devin Williams' brutal honesty meets Yankees fans' "DFA him" fury 

"I stink right now" - Devin Williams’ brutal honesty meets Yankees fans’ “DFA him” fury 

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 09, 2025 05:26 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers - Source: Imagn
Devin Williams’ brutal honesty meets Yankees fans’ “DFA him” fury - Source: Imagn

Seemingly every time Devin Williams takes the mound these days, it costs games for the New York Yankees. Friday marked another such situation as the former NL Reliever of the Year gave up a two-run home run in the 10th inning, resulting in a 5-3 loss against the Houston Astros.

This was the Yankees' sixth loss in the last seven games, and Williams has played a big hand in at least three of them. On Aug. 4, he gave up a game-tying home run to Joc Pederson. The next day, he allowed two runs in the eighth inning, and now on Friday, he gave up another scoring shot that directly affected the result in favor of the opposition.

After the game, Williams admitted that right now, nothing is working for him:

"Not making pitches. It's pretty simple. I stink right now. ... I’m not gonna say it’s as high as it’s ever been, obviously not the way things have been going. ... I just need to put some good ones together and get the ball rolling in the right direction.”
Williams didn't say much to explain what's going wrong, but Yankees fans are convinced that he needs to be sent down to the minors.

Aaron Boone explains why he brought Devin Williams in the 10th inning

For the third time this week, Yankees manager Aaron Boone put Devin Williams in a high-leverage situation. After failing for the first two times, the result remained the same this time as well. After the game, Boone explained that he had limited options to go to, and that's why Williams was called from the bullpen.

"We're kind of short down there at that point," Boone said via YahooSports.com.

However unconvincing it might appear to fans, Boone was indeed short of relievers on Friday. David Bednar was not an option since he threw 42 pitches in Wednesday's win and the rest of the bullpen was exhausted in the game alone.

It remains to be seen if the Yankees hear the rallying cry from fans and DFA the struggling Devin Williams, or whether the reliever turns things around in the coming games and reprieves himself.

Should Aaron Boone stick with Devin Williams or should the club DFA the pitcher? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Veer Badani
