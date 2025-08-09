"I stink right now" - Devin Williams’ brutal honesty meets Yankees fans’ “DFA him” fury 

Seemingly every time Devin Williams takes the mound these days, it costs games for the New York Yankees. Friday marked another such situation as the former NL Reliever of the Year gave up a two-run home run in the 10th inning, resulting in a 5-3 loss against the Houston Astros. This was the Yankees' sixth loss in the last seven games, and Williams has played a big hand in at least three of them. On Aug. 4, he gave up a game-tying home run to Joc Pederson. The next day, he allowed two runs in the eighth inning, and now on Friday, he gave up another scoring shot that directly affected the result in favor of the opposition. After the game, Williams admitted that right now, nothing is working for him: &quot;Not making pitches. It's pretty simple. I stink right now. ... I’m not gonna say it’s as high as it’s ever been, obviously not the way things have been going. ... I just need to put some good ones together and get the ball rolling in the right direction.” Williams didn't say much to explain what's going wrong, but Yankees fans are convinced that he needs to be sent down to the minors. ML 🇺🇸⚾️✝️ @YankeesMIKE2408LINK@snyyankees Devin Williams needs to be DFA'd before tomorrow's game, I don't care if another team picks him up. He's proved to everyone (except Boone) that he cannot pitch for this team.David C @DavidC70983287LINK@snyyankees He is so done and I feel bad for him! He has to sit…Dylan Farella @dfarellaLINK@snyyankees DFA HIMsportsdaily @SportsDaily238LINK@snyyankees Stink is a nice way of putting it. You fuckin blow dudeFelix @FelixRadioLINK@snyyankees So don’t go in the game then! Stay away from my team! Don’t even bother going to the stadium until you figure it out somewhere else! Maybe in the minors! You costing us! Take Aaron Boone with you!Mark Rowley @MarktheFredrickLINK@snyyankees DFA, then investigate for gamblingElectric Sky ⚡️☁️ @Beyond_AdamLINK@snyyankees Maybe try shaving the beardAaron Boone explains why he brought Devin Williams in the 10th inning For the third time this week, Yankees manager Aaron Boone put Devin Williams in a high-leverage situation. After failing for the first two times, the result remained the same this time as well. After the game, Boone explained that he had limited options to go to, and that's why Williams was called from the bullpen. &quot;We're kind of short down there at that point,&quot; Boone said via YahooSports.com.However unconvincing it might appear to fans, Boone was indeed short of relievers on Friday. David Bednar was not an option since he threw 42 pitches in Wednesday's win and the rest of the bullpen was exhausted in the game alone. It remains to be seen if the Yankees hear the rallying cry from fans and DFA the struggling Devin Williams, or whether the reliever turns things around in the coming games and reprieves himself. Should Aaron Boone stick with Devin Williams or should the club DFA the pitcher? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.