"I tell him all the time I take him for granted" - Aaron Boone outlines captain Aaron Judge's importance to the Yankees after home run vs Braves

As the New York Yankees set out to tie their series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, manager Aaron Boone was in awe of captain Aaron Judge's performances this season. The veteran slugger launched a 389-foot two-run homer in the first inning to put the Yankees on the board and take the lead in the second game of the series.

After a strong start to the game, Boone gave an in-game interview from the dugout and attested to Judge's importance to the team:

"I tell him all the time I take him for granted but it's amazing what he continues to do... He's a special player."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Having been selected by the New York Yankees in the 2013 MLB Draft, Aaron Judge went on to make his major league debut for them in 2016 and soon grew into one of their most valuable players. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the best sluggers in the game and was named the team's captain after a record-breaking season in 2022.

After a disappointing season last year, the Yankees have made a strong start to the 2024 season and Judge has been a crucial part of it. He showed up once again on Thursday, helping his team go 3-1 up early in the game. He started with a two-run home run in the first inning and followed it up with another RBI in his next at-bat.

Aaron Judge reveals that he will skip the 2024 Home Run Derby

After winning it in 2017 and requiring shoulder surgery in the aftermath, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has not participated in a Home Run Derby since. Speaking to the New York Post, the veteran revealed his thoughts on the competition:

"I'm not doing it. There's no need this year. I'm not done with it. Once it's back in New York, I'll be there."

Expand Tweet

Despite ruling himself out of the competition this year, he said that he is not done and will compete in the Home Derby when it returns to New York. Judge recorded his 28th home run of the MLB season against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday and currently boasts a .301/.425/.688 batting line.