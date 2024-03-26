"I think we're better than people think": Mets owner Steve Cohen insists the team will stun doubters despite low expectations

The New York Mets had a disappointing season last year and many critics think that this season won't be any better. Steve Cohen, the owner of the Mets, however, disagrees. Cohen is confident about the team and believes they will surprise everyone this year.

The Mets have the highest payroll in MLB at around $380 million. During the off-season, the team splurged big on J.D. Martinez (one year, $12 million). The club also brought back Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz

“I think we’re going to surprise people this year. I think we’re better than people think.” said Steve Cohen according to Vanity Fair.

Steve Cohen sounded confident in key players like Martinez and Kodai Senga. Cohen also feels the players who could not perform well last year will give an outstanding performance this season.

Steve Cohen is used to making big predictions. Last year, he came under criticism for claiming that the Mets had a decent chance of winning more than 90 games.

New York Mets to wear patches in honor of Bud Harrelson

Bud Harrelson, the famous New York Mets shortstop, died on January 10th, at the age of 79. The Mets have decided to honor the legendary player by putting patches on their jerseys throughout the 2024 season.

The patch will have the legendary player’s jersey No. 3 and also his nickname, “Buddy.” Bud was the key player in the 1969 Met’s squad when they won the World Series Championship.

This tribute patch allows Mets fans to celebrate his lasting impact on the team's history. On Thursday, his six grandchildren will participate in the ceremonial first pitch ceremony.

