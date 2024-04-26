"I think she has better style" - Kate Upton jokes daughter Genevieve’s fashion game outshines former SI model mom & baseball star dad Justin Verlander

Supermodel Kate Upton, known for her iconic presence in the world of fashion, recently shared an endearing insight into her life on an exclusive for People magazine. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model said Genevieve, her 5-year-old daughter, may be the family’s trend-setter.

During the interview Upton joked that her and her husband, Houston Astros ace, Justin Verlander are outclassed in terms of style by little Genevieve, who is one of the faces of Anne Klein’s 2024 spring/summer campaign.

"She loves to get dressed with me. I think she has better style than Justin and I, so she picks out all her own clothes."

Upton highlighted the happiness she feels to see her young daughter using fashion to express herself.

"Clothes are such a creative expression of yourself, and I love that she has found that even at her age."

Upton also reflected on Genevieve’s development and expressed delight at her daughter’s growing independence and self-awareness. She described her favorite phases of Genevieve’s growth, emphasizing how much she enjoys seeing her daughter’s opinions and emerging uniqueness.

Kate Upton discussed her recent campaign for Anne Klein

Following the birth of Genevieve in 2018 alongside Justin Verlander, Upton mentioned that she has treasured many family memories, including Halloween festivities and encouraging eachother’s accomplishments. She also discussed her personal style philosophy, prioritizing comfort as a busy New York-based mom.

Kate Upton is the new face for Anne Klein’s spring/summer campaign, featuring the realities behind women’s busy and empowered lives.

As part of Anne Klein’s campaign, Upton praised the way modern women manage to do many things at once. She expressed that she feels very strongly about working with a brand that helps women in many ways. This new campaign shows modern women in elevated yet practical fashion, reflecting the reality behind their busy and empowered lives.

