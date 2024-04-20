“I think in all facets of the game, we didn't perform” - Dave Roberts reflects on bullpen struggles following Dodgers loss against the Mets

Dave Roberts and the Dodgers are coming off another defeat, this time against the New York Mets, following the Washington Nationals' 2-1 series win. The Dodgers failed to outrun the Mets after facing pitching issues. Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up three earned runs in six innings.

While the Dodgers offense managed to tie the game, the bullpen was a disaster. In a postgame interview, Roberts shared his thoughts on the team's performance and the areas they lack.

"Overall, not a whole lot of positives to be quiet honest. I think in all facets of the game, we didn't perform," Roberts said.

Roberts said the offense did a nice job fighting back, but the bullpen was not up to the mark.

"We let them off the hook. We did a nice job fighting back and then the pen just wasn't very good tonight. So that kinda where we are at," Roberts said.

Dave Roberts appreciates Yamamoto's performance

Despite surrendering three earned runs to the Mets, Dave Roberts appreciated Yamamoto's performance. Roberts said it was huge for Yamamoto to get the Dodgers through six innings.

"I thought Youshinobu to get us through six was huge. I thought that at times the curveball was good, I thought the split was good tonight," Roberts said.

The Dodgers manager said his fastball was something he needed to work on. Roberts highlighted several challenges that the Dodgers face as a team.

"I think when you lose four out five and play the way we played, I think it's a combo. It's hard to pick one thing. Each game you look at it could be the starting pitcher or it could be the pen," Roberts continued.

The 51-year-old manager said there could be several issues that resulted in their recent skid. Roberts admitted that the Dodgers could have been better with their performance. However, he believes they have it all to push forward with their dream.

The Dodgers need to put together a complete game and hope for the best this MLB season. Roberts is confident that the team will rebound and make up for all their losses.

