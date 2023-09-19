Anthony Volpe has quickly emerged as one of the most beloved players among fans on the current New York Yankees roster. The 22-year-old from New York, New York has enjoyed a successful first season in the major leagues. While it started slow, Volpe gradually grew more comfortable at the MLB level as the season progressed.

Perhaps unfairly, many Yankees fans had already dubbed Anthony Volpe the next Derek Jeter without him even appearing in a major league game. The pressure of living up to that billing added to the disappointing start to the season, however, Volpe has proven that he has all the tools to become a future star shortstop for New York.

Although the shortstop has struggled to rack up hits on a consistent basis, which is the reason behind his .211 batting average, he has proven himself effective elsewhere on the field. While his offensive skills draw most of the attention, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has praised Volpe for his work on the defensive side of the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"I think he's a gold glover. He's been that good defensively." - Aaron Boone on Anthony Volpe" - @snyyankees

While some fans believe that Aaron Boone's comments could be a bit exaggerated, there is no doubt that Volpe has more than held his own after being thrust into the New York Yankees starting lineup.

A closer look at Anthony Volpe's rookie season with the New York Yankees

As previously mentioned, Volpe's season started off slowly before progressing throughout the year. Even in the star-studded history of the New York Yankees, which includes the aforementioned Derek Jeter, Volpe became the only player in club history to record 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in their rookie season.

Expand Tweet

"At the start of the MLB season I said if Anthony Volpe hits 20 HR with a .600 + OPS and has over 60 RBI that it’s been a successful year. Became first Yankees rookie with 20 HR, 20 SB, 20 Doubles. In the 120 year history. In my opinion he had a successful year" - @yawrong4that

As of Tuesday, Volpe has appeared in 148 games for the New York Yankees, producing a .211 batting average with 21 home runs, 60 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. He also currently owns a .971 fielding percentage with 174 putouts, 335 assists and 15 errors.

Poll : Will Anthony Volpe win a Gold Glove Award? Nope Yes, I think so 0 votes