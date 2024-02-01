"I think it would be a great example" - Patrick Bet-David urges MLB to give Trevor Bauer a second chance

Polarizing pitcher Trevor Bauer is looking to make a return to the MLB this upcoming season. The former National League Cy Young Award winner has not pitched in the MLB since July 2021 after the pitcher was the subject of a sexual assault investigation.

Since being placed on administrative leave and eventually receiving a suspension from the MLB, Trevor Bauer saw his life change drastically. In order to keep his professional baseball career alive, Bauer moved to Japan to keep playing, while also continuing to defend his innocence against the allegations against him.

Now, with the sexual assault allegations behind him after both Bauer and the accuser settled their civil lawsuits outside of court, the former Cy Young winner is looking to make a comeback. The polarizing pitcher recently appeared on the hit show, the PDB Podcast. Host Patrick Bet-David believes that Bauer deserves a second chance in the MLB.

"I believe Trevor Bauer deserves a second chance in MLB. Retweet if you agree" - @patrickbetdavid

In the episode, Patrick Bet-David gave an impassioned explanation of why he believes that the former Los Angeles Dodgers starter deserves a second chance to pitch in the MLB. Bet-David says that both life and baseball are stories of redemption and that people gain experience and knowledge from making mistakes.

He continued on his thought saying that Bauer's growth and ability to learn from his mistakes could be something that could be an example for children. "I think it would be a great example," he said while using Bauer's story as an encouraging one about redemption and overcoming past mistakes.

It remains to be seen if a team will gamble on Trevor Bauer

Unfortunately for Bauer, there is no indication of any team willing to take a shot on the former All-Star. Although he has been linked to several teams this offseason, including the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates, there has seemingly been no progression toward a contract offer.

"Trevor Bauer @BauerOutage says he would like to pitch for the league minimum with incentives so if he pitches like one of the best SP's in the league he would be paid like one and if not its no risk to the team. Great interview on the @PBDsPodcast" - @NYYUNDERGROUND

The former Los Angeles Dodgers star spent last season in Japan, where he proved that there is still plenty of life left in his arm. During his brief stint with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the NPB (Nippon Professional Baseball), Bauer posted an impressive 10-4 record with a 2.76 ERA and 130 strikeouts over 130.2 innings.

