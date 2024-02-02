"I think we could help him make his brand very big" - When MLB commissioner Rob Manfred questioned Mike Trout's popularity among fans

Mike Trout has not only been one of the best players of his generation but one of the best players of the past 25 years. The Los Angeles Angels superstar has been in the MLB now for 13 years, winning nearly every accolade that an individual can, including three American League MVP awards.

Yet, even though Mike Trout has been widely regarded as the best player of his generation, he has not exactly become the world-renowned sensation that athletes such as LeBron James and Tom Brady have become.

"All-Star Game 2018: Rob Manfred says MLB can't really market Mike Trout because Trout doesn't want to be marketed. All-Star Game 2019: MLB is marketing Mike Trout." - @BillShaikin

According to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, this is in part the fault of Trout himself. In 2018, Manfred said it's the outfielder's decision on how big he wants his popularity to be, saying "I think we could help him make his brand very big."

Manfred continued by saying that it is up to Trout how he does and does not spend his free time, essentially criticizing the star's priorities. The polarizing MLB Commissioner surprised many with these statements, including the Los Angeles Angels organization, who stood by their star.

"The Angels released a strongly worded statement in response to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred basically putting the onus on Mike Trout for not being as marketable ..." - @Alden_Gonzalez

Many fans and players across the MLB felt that Rob Manfred's shot at the Los Angeles Angels superstar was inappropriate and unnecessary.

"Basically Rob Manfred criticizing Trout for not promoting himself more is ridiculous. Angels are never on national TV and specifically Trout doesn't get the shine he deserves for how great he's been since he entered the league in 2011" - @MGamaleri

Following Manfred's comments, Mike Trout spoke out in his defense

Trout has one of the highest approval ratings among fans in the MLB, which is why Manfred's comments at the time sparked outrage online. In response to the MLB Commissioner's comments, Trout defended himself and his actions on and off the field.

The 11-time All-Star spoke to USA Today about Manfred's comments, saying "Obviously you want to get out there, but you've got to pick and choose, for sure." Trout also said that while he tries to do as much as he can to represent the MLB as an ambassador and help promote the sport, he does not let it interfere with the game itself or his productivity.

