“I think I can still bang.” - Joey Votto believes he has plenty left in the tank despite shoulder surgery after signing for hometown team Blue Jays

Former NL MVP and longtime Reds player, Joey Votto, has signed a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. According to a text interview with The Athletic, The 40-year-old infielder is confident in his surgically repaired shoulder, stating that he is pain-free and ready to help his neighborhood team.

"I feel excellent. I am pain-free. It’s a joy [...] I think I can still bang." -

The veteran first baseman, who had a stellar career with the Reds, agreed to the minor-league deal with the Blue Jays after the Reds declined a $20 million option for his 10-year, $225 million contract in November. Despite rumors of possible big league deals, Votto chose the Blue Jays as they hold a strong emotional connection to his hometown.

Votto, who was born and raised in Toronto, aspired to play for the Blue Jays as a child, drawing inspiration from legendary players like Joe Carter, Roberto Alomar, and Tony Fernandez. At first, Votto wanted to reunite with the Reds, but he knew that the stacked team meant reduced playing time for him, prompting the decision to switch to the Canadian team.

“The Reds team is STACKED and there didn’t appear to be playing time for me so we had to pivot” - Joey Votto

Despite recent struggles, Joey Votto will try to make an impact on the Blue Jays and fight for a bench spot.

Votto’s recent seasons were hampered by a shoulder ailment, which required a season-ending surgery in 2022. Despite his limited playing time over the last two years with the Cincinnati Reds, he is confident in his skills and is thankful for the chance to be given a chance.

Despite a recent season-ending shoulder injury, Joey Votto remains optimistic on his possible role with the Toronto Blue Jays as the 2024 season approaches.

While Votto expects to begin the season in the minor leagues, competing for a left-handed bench spot, his addition provides intangible benefits to the Blue Jays’ locker room. Votto, an experienced leader and mentor, may provide crucial advice to the team’s younger core.

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to improve their team and make a successful playoff run, and they see Votto as someone who could help them both on and off the field. Votto’s deal demonstrates his dedication to being a valuable member of the roster, and his commitment to bringing a title back to Toronto.

“I have no expectations [...] I want to be a useful member of the roster that can bring a championship back to Toronto.”

As Joey Votto begins this new chapter in his career, the baseball world awaits to see how the Canadian icon will affect the Blue Jays’ quest for success in the coming MLB season, which will more likely also be his last.

