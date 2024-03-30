"I think I have a new favorite Yankee" - Fans react to Alex Verdugo trolling Astros supporters after making a play

New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo earned the admiration of the Bronx faithful on Friday as he trolled the Houston Astros fans in Minute Maid Park after making a catch in the second inning.

The Yankees heading into the second game of the MLB season after a narrow victory in the first but trailed 1-0 early in the game thanks to Alex Bregman single. Verdugo ensured that the score remained the same into the third by catching a Yordan Alvarez hit and celebrating in front of the Astros fans, which the Yankees fans enjoyed on social media.

One of the fans wrote:

"I think I have a new favorite Yankee," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"That was golden!" added another.

Alex Verdugo started his major league career with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 after spending three years in the minors in the organization. He was then traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2020 season and went on to spend four years there, becoming a regular in the lineup. In December last year, the Yankees acquired him on a trade in return for three minor leaguers.

Since making the move to New York, Verdugo seems to have slotted into the clubhouse nicely and it has reflected in his performances on the field. While Juan Soto stole the headlines on opening day, the whole team played their part in the comeback. Thus, when they fell 1-0 behind in the second game, Yankees players still had an aura of confidence.

It was perfectly reflected in Verdugo's celebration in the second inning as he caught Yordan Alvarez's hit towards left field and gestured to the home fans in the stands.

Alex Verdugo paying for Yankees youngsters' haircuts

It is apparent from his body language in the field that Alex Verdugo has acclimatized into the New York Yankees life very well. He shared with The Athletic that the youngsters on the team played a huge role in helping him settle in and he is paying for their haircuts as a gesture of thanks.

"It was more about trying to help the minor leaguers. I’ve enjoyed talking with them. They’re all good guys. I just heard them talking about how the haircuts are expensive, so, I said, ‘F— it. I’ll pay.’ Little gestures like that go a long way.”

The Yankees' next match against the Astros is scheduled for 30 March, 2024, at Minute Made Park.

