Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout can bring in large catches on land and at sea. In 2013, the family fishing trip off Key West with the 2012 AL Rookie of the Year Trout resulted in the capture of a 500-pound grouper.

In a 2019 interview with FOX Sports West, Trout spoke about his fishing experience and said:

“The best catch I’ve ever had on a family trip in Key West and we caught a goliath grouper. We were fishing for like bottom fish for a while and it was like a foot and a half long fish. I though we were catching a shark with it. It was an experience to be able to pull up a fish like that. I think I weighed it in at 500 lbs. It was unbelievable.”

Tyler, Trout's brother, and Jessica Cox, Trout's girlfriend, separately tweeted pictures of the catch as well.

"He wasn't very photogenic - nor could we get it into the boat. #huge #goliathgrouper" – Tyler Trout

This is what Jessica posted:

"500 lb Goliath Grouper! I'd say it was a good day fishing! @Trouty20 @JeffreyTrout @TylerTrout @DebbieTrout27" – Jessica Tara Trout

Trout is one of the best players in the MLB. The LA Angels player has three MVP nods in addition to the Rookie of the Year Award.

Mike Trout met his lady love in high school

While attending high school there, Trout not only caught the attention of MLB scouts but also met Jessica, the love of his life. Trout and Jessica Cox first spoke in the classroom's back row.

Jessica was present at Camden Yards in 2012 when Mike Trout blasted his first home run of the season against the Baltimore Orioles. She is regarded as one of his most devoted supporters and always stands by her spouse.

They tied the knot in December 2017. In July 2020, the couple welcomed a son into the world.

We love you, Jess!! !! You make not just me, but our little family complete. Happy birthday to my kind, beautiful, and loving wife.We love you, Jess!!!! You make not just me, but our little family complete. Happy birthday to my kind, beautiful, and loving wife.We love you, Jess!! 🎂❤️!! https://t.co/UZMJy3IPgh

"You make not just me, but our little family complete. Happy birthday to my kind, beautiful, and loving wife. We love you, Jess!!!!" – Mike Trout

Trout has been selected to 10 MLB All-Star games and has won the Silver Slugger Award nine times. He has been named the American League's (AL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) three times (in 2014, 2016, and 2019). Trout has also been selected for 10 MLB All-Star games.

