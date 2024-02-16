"I think it makes a lot of sense" - Trevor Bauer expresses an interest in playing for the Baltimore Orioles 

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, currently a free agent, has expressed genuine enthusiasm about the prospect of playing for the Baltimore Orioles in the upcoming 2024 MLB season. Bauer, who spent the 2023 season pitching in Japan, is eager to make a return to the Major Leagues and views the Orioles as a "great match."

"I think it makes a lot of sense for the team and I’d love to play there. Great match."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Responding to a fan’s inquiry on X, the 2020 NL Cy Young winner did not hold back in expressing his thoughts on the potential move.

Signing Trevor Bauer is a decision that could cause negative backlash and media attention.

Bauer, known for his willingness to accept a lower salary for the upcoming season, emphasizes that he is not just seeking any opportunity but is genuinely interested in being part of a team where he can contribute positively. While the pitcher makes sense for teams purely from a baseball perspective, the lingering question remains whether organizations are prepared to handle the added media attention that comes with signing Bauer, given his controversial reputation.

The Baltimore Orioles, faced with the decision of whether to pursue Bauer, now have insight into the pitcher’s eagerness to join their ranks. As the offseason unfolds and spring training approaches, the league awaits to see which team will offer Bauer the opportunity he seeks.

In a recent podcast appearance, Bauer reiterated his desire to return to MLB stating:

"I’d like to play in MLB. I’m looking for a contract."

Confident in his abilities, Bauer claimed he is still one of the best pitchers in the world, acknowledging the various considerations besides talent that teams are taking into account.

As the baseball community anticipates the next chapter in Trevor Bauer’s career, the Orioles stand as a potential landing spot, and Bauer’s statement ensures that the decision-makers will be closely watching.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.