MLB legend Derek Jeter’s wife Hannah Davis, a supermodel, was featured in the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2015. Many people, including TV show “Today’s” host Matt Lauer, thought that Hannah’s pictures were too revealing, but during the interview in 2015, Davis shut down the criticisms and defended it by saying:

"Well, I think you're making it look a lot naughtier than it really is, to be honest. I think SI always tried to do something a little different every year and I think this year it's the year of the torso," Davis added.

Hannah's pictures went viral on the internet.

"Hannah Davis Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2015"

Hannah, who was then Jeter’s girlfriend, also said that the response to her pictures was overwhelming for her.

Recalling the moment, Davis said:

"The editor of Sports Illustrated came in with this cover and, yes, as you can see I was crying. I was so blindsided by the whole thing.”

Hannah spoke E! News the same year and said that everyone, including Jeter, was extremely happy with her swimsuit photoshoot pictures.

"Everyone was really excited for me. Everyone in my life. I mean, this is huge. So they're all very happy."

Jeter and Hannah tied the knot in 2016.

Derek Jeter’s lady love Hannah Jeter was pregnant as she posed for the SI cover issue

In a 2017 interview with “PEOPLE” magazine, Hannah disclosed that she was pregnant with her first baby girl while posing for the SI swimsuit issue cover and she didn’t know about it.

"I was having fun in Mexico. I didn't know I was pregnant,” she said.

The couple share three daughters, Bella, Story, and River and the family lives in Miami. Their youngest girl was born in 2021. Jeter continues to post adorable pictures on social media featuring his daughters.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. https://t.co/pMfNHOYWoc

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." – Derek Jeter

The girls also attended dad Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction in 2021.

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Jeter, who retired in 2014 was a New York Yankees star and legend and a major part of the Yankees' success goes to him.

