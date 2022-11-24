Per MLB insider Andy Martino, the New York Mets could be signing two premier pitchers this offseason. The first, of course, is their long-time ace Jacob deGrom on a new deal. The other is the intriguing NPB star Kodai Senga.

On SNY's Tuesday episode of Baseball Night in New York, the MLB expert indicated that the Yankees might not get either deGrom or Senga. Martino instead stated that either or both aces could find themselves in Queens.

"I don't think the Yankees are signing deGrom or Senga," Martino said. "I think the Mets could end up with them both."

It has been a rough 18 months for the New York Mets ace. DeGrom has only started in a combined 26 games throughout the course of two seasons. Given his injury issues during recent times, the Mets will have to be careful about how much they write on his paycheck. It is widely speculated that he will ask for around $45 million a year from any team that wants his signature.

Kodai Senga, meanwhile, is an intriguing addition to any team that will land him. The NPB superstar has a career ERA of 2.59 with an 87-44 record.

Senga was one of the stalwarts in the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks' late 2020s dynasty that won five Japan Series titles that included four in a row.

It wasn't until August 2 that Jacob deGrom made his 2022 season debut. The ace finished the season with a 5-4 record and a 3.08 ERA in just 11 starts, with his earned run average being his worst since 2017.

It is yet to be seen if deGrom can once again play without injury setbacks for a full season. He hasn't pitched a full season's schedule since 2019 wherein he started 32 games.

The former two-time Cy Young Award winner's ability will certainly bring stability to any team he selects to sign with for 2023 and beyond. However, the biggest question surrounding deGrom is whether he can still power his team throughout a calendar year's worth of baseball games.

