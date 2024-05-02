"I think that Walker has more weapons" - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hopeful of triumphant Walker Buehler mound return

Los Angeles Dodgers starting ace Walker Buehler has been out of major league action since he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022. But he is about to return to the field and manager Dave Roberts is happy about it.

After the win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Roberts spoke highly of Buehler and the new "weapons" he believes the 29-year-old has added to his arsenal.

“I think he’s going to still be Walker," Roberts said. "He’s going to be attacking. But I think that there’s attacking with his entire repertoire, I think that in years past, it was heavy fastball, heavy cutter.

"I think that Walker has more weapons (now). And I think that’s what my hope is, instead of just trying to bully guys. But again, he’s gonna do what he does.” added Roberts via The Athletic.

Roberts didn't specify the adjustments Buehler has been making but gave a hint on how his rehab is going.

Before his injury, Walker Buehler was an outstanding pitcher on the mound, with a fastball that averaged in the mid-90s. He also had a curveball that he used to keep batters off balance.

Buehler debuted in the MLB in 2017 and was twice named an All-Star. He also helped his team become World Series champions in 2020.

The All-Star started his rehab in the minor leagues in September 2023. During spring training, Dodgers management put him into rehab training matches before making an official return.

Buehler to return on Monday

Walker Buehler last pitched in June 2022 before going through Tommy John surgery. Manager Dave Roberts announced his return to the mound next week on Monday.

"The plan is Walker's going to start on Monday," said Roberts in an interview after today’s game.

The fans are hopeful that Buehler will regain his elite form and take the team into the postseason.

