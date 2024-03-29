“I think we’re shooting for the 19th" - Diamondbacks pitcher Jordan Montgomery gives update about potential debut with new club

One of the most talked about pitchers on the free agent market was Jordan Montgomery, who, up until a few days ago seemed set to open the year without a club. Well, the World Series champion finally agreed to a new contract for the 2024 campaign, landing with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a one-year, $25,000,000 deal.

Jordan Montgomery will now star for the club that he and the Texas Rangers defeated in the World Series last season. Although the veteran pitcher should provide some stability to the Diamondbacks rotation, the fact that he remained unsigned for so long has left some questions about when he will perform for his new team.

"Jordan Montgomery expects to be ready to pitch in the majors by the 19th. He's been pitching in his hometown #Dbacks #EmbraceTheChaos" - @AaronrHughes

The 31-year-old is ramping up activity with his new club in preparation for his turn in the rotation. Montgomery also provided some clarity on his current form and when fans can expect to see him donning his new club's threads.

“I think we’re shooting for the 19th," Montgomery said, which gives him roughly three weeks to build up his arm strength and stretch out before the long season ahead.

The former Texas Rangers starter should bring his consistent level of play to the Diamondbacks, something that could go a long way for the team who will be looking to return to the World Series again this year.

Jordan Montgomery was unable to secure the long-term deal he was after

Although joining the Arizona Diamondbacks will give Montgomery another opportunity to contender for a World Series title, there is no doubt that the veteran pitcher was disappointed with his free agency.

It was clear that the pitcher was looking for a long-term deal somewhere, however, it has been a rough offseason for Montgomery's agent Scott Boras. There is belief in some circles that Boras' clients all suffered this offseason only for the fact that the super-agent was representing them.

"This horrendous off-season for Scott Boras clients makes you wonder: Can you prove collusion against Boras by MLB teams?" - @howaboutafresca

Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, Jordan Montgomery, and Matt Chapman were some of the most notable Scott Boras clients who were unable to secure mega-deals this offseason. While they eventually signed, it was nowhere near the contracts they were reportedly seeking this offseason.

