"I think the Yankees ultimately land him" - MLB insider believes Blake Snell will most likely sign with the Yankees

Amid growing anticipation, Blake Snell is still on the lookout for a new team as we get closer to the start of 2024 spring training. Earlier this offseason, the Yankees reportedly offered him a deal but it was not in line with the reigning Cy Young winner's expectations.

According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, despite the initial offer, the Yankees could still end up landing the southpaw. Bowden said that after the Orioles sign Corbin Burnes, the Yankees will also bolster their starting rotation. He mentioned they might also be on the lookout for trade opportunities with the Chicago White Sox for Dylan Cease. In his column for The Athletic, Bowden wrote:

"The Yankees, Angels, Giants, Red Sox, Cubs, Phillies and Mariners have all been linked to Snell at points during the offseason, but he is still unsigned as spring training gets underway"

"I think the Yankees ultimately land him — especially after the Orioles traded for Corbin Burnes, removing him as an option — unless they are able to make a trade with the White Sox for Dylan Cease instead."

Blake Snell's fit with the Yankees

The Yankees had a fantastic offseason, in which they landed one of baseball's top hitters, Juan Soto, from the San Diego Padres. The trade saw Soto and Trent Grisham added to the Yankees roster, and saw the departure of pitchers like Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Drew Thorpe, along with catcher Kyle Higashioka.

This trade took a hit on the Yankees'pitching depth, which they have tried to address throughout the offseason. They have added Marcus Stroman on a two-year deal to bolster their rotation but the anticipation is that Brian Cashman is still looking for a top starter in the market.

The current Yankee rotation is spearheaded by Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes Jr., Stroman and Clarke Schmidt. However, adding a guy like Blake Snell to the mix could enhance this rotation. If the transaction does take place, then the Snell-Cole-Rodon trio could well be enough to emerge as the best in AL-East.

