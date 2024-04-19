“I thought it was great” - O's legend Cal Ripken Jr. gives blessing for Jackson Holliday donning his father's iconic jersey number

On Apr. 10, Jackson Holliday's life changed forever. After years of hard work and dedication, the Orioles prospect received news that he would be getting promoted to the big leagues.

Initially, the 20-year old infielder wanted to wear the number 7. After all, his father Matt had sported that figure on his back for much of his 15 seasons in the big leagues. However, owing to the fact that the number was unofficially retired by the team, the younger Holliday had his doubts.

Number seven had previously been worn by Cal Ripken Sr., who managed the Orioles for 15 years in the 1970s, 80s and 90s. After Ripken Sr., the number was worn by his son, Billy, who was the last O's player to wear it in 1988. Cal was the father of Cal Ripken Jr., a Hall of Famer who's regarded as the best player to put on an Orioles jersey.

According to the Washington Post, Baltimore Orioles clubhouse attendant Fred Tyler knew of Jackson Holliday's special connection to the number. Tyler, who has worked for the team for two decades, decided to call up Cal Ripken Jr. to tell him to expect Jackson's call. When Jackson Holliday appealed to the great for number 7, Ripken Jr. said:

“My immediate reaction was I thought it was great, He was very respectful, but in some ways, I took over the call. I said, ‘are you in the lineup tonight?’ He said, ‘yes, hitting ninth.’ I said, ‘well that won’t be for long”

That night, Holliday made his MLB debut at second base against the Boston Red Sox, becoming the youngest Orioles player in over 10 years. The same night, the youngster hit into a groundout, recording his first MLB RBI.

"Our family is thrilled that @J_Holliday7 will be wearing dad's #7 ... Excited to watch him play!" - Cal Ripken Jr.

Jackson Holliday is already feeling at home in Orioles clubhouse

Jackson was born one year before his father made his MLB debut for the Colorado Rockies in 2004.

As such, the top prospect grew up around baseball. Although he was starstruck by reaching out to Ripken, the second baseman continously surprises teammates with his maturity. Orioles catcher James McCann recently told ESPN:

"He looks like he's 12, he acts like he's 30, and he has handled it all beautifully''

Still a long way from the status that the Ripkens have in Baltimore, Jackson Holliday is doing his part. At his young age, there's plenty of time for him to forge together a Hall of Fame career.

