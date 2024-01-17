The announcement of Marcus Stroman’s union with the New York Yankees has sent shockwaves through the fan base, evoking a range of emotions from excitement to skepticism. Stroman, known for his fiery competitiveness and previous verbal jousts with Yankees‘ general manager Brian Cashman, expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Bronx Bombers in a recent Instagram story. However, Yankees fans appear divided on the pitcher‘s eagerness to don the pinstripes.

In his Instagram post, Stroman said:

"New York! I‘m ready. Can’t wait to put on THE PINSTRIPES and feel the energy in Yankee Stadium. Honored to put on the uniform. Very, very honored. Will compete to the highest degree for you all..."

The surprising turn of events comes after years of public spats and criticism directed at the New York Yankees organization by Stroman:

"I thought he hated Yankees fans. He said we were all miserable." - Mocked one fan.

Yankees fans, who are no strangers to Marcus Stroman’s outspoken nature, took to social media to express their conflicting views. Some are cautiously optimistic, acknowledging the pitcher‘s on-field prowess and the potential benefits he could bring to the team’s rotation.

Others, however, remain skeptical, recalling Stroman’s past comments, including the assertion that no current Yankee pitcher would be in his league over the next 5-7 years.

A look into the controversy between Marcus Stroman and New York Yankees

The discord between Stroman and the Yankees dates back to the 2019 trade deadline when he was with the Toronto Blue Jays and was eventually traded to the Mets. Cashman, at the time, downplayed Stroman’s impact, stating that he was not a "difference-maker." Stroman took offense to his characterization and subsequently engaged in social media banter, critizing the Yankees’ pitching staff.

"I’m NOT excited for him to be a Yankee." - Added another fan.

As Stroman wearing the iconic pinstripes is now a reality, Yankees fans find themselves grappling with mixed emotions. The pitcher‘s proven track record as a two-time All-Star since 2019 makes him an attractive addition dolely from a baseball perspective.

However, concerns about his fiery personality and past controversies raise questions about the potential impact on team dynamics. Whether Yankees fans can fully embrace Stroman’s newfound excitement for the team remains to be seen as the saga unfolds in the coming weeks.

