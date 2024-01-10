"I thought I was going to die a Yankee" - Luis Severino speaks for the first time since Mets move

It came as a surprise to many that Luis Severino joined the New York Mets this offseason. The long-time pitcher for the New York Yankees saw his contract expire at the end of the 2023 campaign, making him an unrestricted free agent. After a difficult season, many believed that there was a chance that the veteran starter would don the Yankees pinstripes again next season.

"Right-hander Luis Severino and the New York Mets are finalizing a one-year, $13 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Severino, 29, will join the Mets and a rotation in significant need of help after spending his eight-year career with the New York Yankees." - @JeffPassan

However, this proved to not be the case, much to the surprise of many, including Luis Severino himself. Although there was always a chance that his tenure with the New York Yankees had come to an end, it shocked many fans when it was announced that Severino signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the New York Mets.

"I thought I was going to die a Yankee," Severino explained in his first interview since signing with the New York Mets. The veteran pitcher spoke in an interview with SNY about his free agency and decision to join the Mets. Although he said that he did not imagine signing with any team besides the New York Yankees, the Mets fit the bill of what he was looking for.

The former New York Yankees starter explained that one of the reasons that he joined the New York Mets was because the team and fan base hold their players accountable. "I need people that will tell me the truth when I am not doing good."

The New York Mets will rely on Luis Severino this upcoming season

Although Severino has struggled with injuries throughout his MLB career, when he is healthy, he has proven himself to be a top-tier starting pitcher. A two-time All-Star, the New York Mets will hope that Severino will be able to not only remain healthy but rediscover his previous form this upcoming season.

After trading away future Hall of Famers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer last season, the New York Mets were desperate to rebuild their rotation this offseason. Aside from Severino, the Mets added Adrian Houser from the Milwaukee Brewers. They are expected to remain active on the pitching market this offseason.

