"I thought it was a prank call. It wasn't" - Madison LeCroy spills more tea on Alex Rodriguez DM saga

The Madison LeCroy and Alex Rodriguez saga continues to get bigger. From alleged DMs to an alleged on and off relationship, the ex-MLB player has largely denied most of the instances. He's tried to keep this out of the public eye, while LeCroy, a television personality, is trying to set the record straight. She did just that in a recent podcast episode.

One co-host asked LeCroy to set the record straight on her alleged communication with the ex-slugger. She said:

"Yes and no. Slid in? For sure. I do have receipts for that, so I think that's silly that he always tries to say I don't. But yeah, I thought I was being, I thought it was a prank call. And then, yeah, it wasn't."

From LeCroy's perspective, there's no question over any of it.

Madison LeCroy claims Alex Rodriguez DMed her

Back when this was all occurring, LeCroy definitely did feel like it was a prank. She said via Us magazine:

“I’m being f*****g catfished. The dude who’s dating [Jennifer Lopez] is not in my DMs right now.”

Her ex-boyfriend added some more context, saying:

“He kept on FaceTiming you ad nauseam. You were like, ‘This motherf–ker’s FaceTimed me three or four times today.’ And then he, like, got mad at Madison because she didn’t answer when she was on the boat or something. And she was like, ‘I’m not at your beck and call.'”

Alex Rodriguez denies any DMs with Madison LeCroy

She believes that the former New York Yankees standout was looking for what she called "a side chick", but she declined the opportunity to be that for him. Craig Conover alleged that she was flying out to meet Rodriguez:

“You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men. Ex-MLB players. That’s what you were doing during quarantine. … You flew to Miami to f**k an ex-MLB player.”

She denied those flights but did say that the former Texas Rangers shortstop did ask her to fly out to see him. The two have reportedly not met in person, and Rodriguez denies the messages even exist. LeCroy says she has receipts of it.

