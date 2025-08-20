"I threw her a baseball with my number" - Tyler Glasnow shares story of beginning a relationship with fiancée Meghan Murphy

LA Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow is set to marry his fiancée, Meghan Murphy, in November. The couple has been engaged since August 2024. However, fans only found out about the engagement in March during Glasnow's interview with MLB insider Chris Rose.

In another interview with Rose released on Monday, he shared the story of how they met and started a relationship.

"I was at a game in Tampa and I saw her sitting there, and I threw her a baseball with my number on it," Glasnow said (21:02), via JM Baseball. "And then she came back the next day and threw me a baseball with her number on it, and I thought it was pretty funny. It was kind of cool."

Glasnow added that he thought the interaction was "cool," but admitted that he didn't expect from it.

"And then we went to dinner a few days later," Glasnow said. "I was like, wow, like, this girl's really cool. And then we hung out ever since. We went to Mexico together, like, that offseason, good person to travel with, big plus, you know. And then we just started living together, like, very fast. Now we're getting married."

Murphy is as a physician assistant and aesthetic injector at Marcadis Watt Plastic Surgery & Med Spa. She earned her health degree from the University of Florida before completing a Master of Medical Science in physician assistant studies at Nova Southeastern University.

Detailed story of how Tyler Glasnow met Meghan Murphy

The first time Tyler Glasnow revealed the story of meeting Meghan Murphy was during his appearance on "On Base with Mookie Betts" in May 2024. Unlike Monday's interview with Chris Rose, Glasnow shared a detailed story of meeting Murphy.

Glasnow, who was playing for the Tampa Bay Rays at the time, was rehabbing and saw Murphy in the stands.

"I was like, she kind of looks cute," Glasnow said. "This is really creepy, but I was like, 'Will, take your crazy camera and zoom in on this girl. I just want to see if she's cute or not.' And then he zoomed in, and I thought she was cute. So I wrote my number on a ball and I gave it to a bat boy."

The bat boy gave the ball to Murphy, but she didn't text Glasnow. However, that didn't mean she wasn't interested.

"Then she came back the next day, wrote her number on a ball and came up behind the dugout and, like, threw it at me," Glasnow said. "And it was like, 'You text me, I’m not going to text you.' And I was like, oh, that’s kind of nice. I didn’t think too much of it. I was like, this is going to be funny, like, whatever, we’ll just hang out once."

Although he didn't think much of it at the time, Glasnow was sold on Murphy after they went out for dinner for the first time. He revealed that Murphy ate the whole appetizer that he ordered, showing her genuine side.

