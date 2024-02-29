"I trusted the process" - Cody Bellinger breaks silence on prolonged free agency after re-signing with Cubs

After a long winter, Cody Bellinger finally found his way back to the Chicago Cubs. Being unsigned as one of the top players in free agency was rather unexpected for a player of Bellinger's caliber.

His agent, Scott Boras, managed to put the pieces together for the slugger in the end. While the contract might not be what "Belli" and his agent initially wanted, the deal seems perfect on both ends.

Bellinger is back where he loves to be. Additionally, he gets the option to hit the open market again. As for the Cubs, they are happy to have him back on their roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 28-year-old broke his silence after his prolonged free agency. During a press conference in Mesa, Arizona, Bellinger admitted he was thrilled to re-sign with the Cubs:

"I trusted the process, I didn’t hide the fact internally that I did want to come back here," Cody Bellinger said.

Bellinger and his family are happy in Chicago. Most of all, he loves Wrigley Field and loves the fans.

Cody Bellinger's return to Cubs fuels his baseball cravings

Bellinger's return to the Cubs leaves him craving more baseball. During winter, he continued working out with a personal trainer. He said he felt amazing to return to the club and wanted to be ready. "Belli" is now waiting to get his bat swinging soon at Spring Training.

The center fielder feels good about how things turned out between him and the Cubs. He said that he was in constant communication with Boras and was aware of the contract situation:

"I was in constant communication with Scott over here and understanding what was going on. I was super aware of the situation," Bellinger said.

Cody Bellinger has already proved his worth to the team after his spectacular performance last MLB season. The Cubs have performed better with the slugger on their roster, averaging 5.3 runs per game. Without his presence, they were averaging 3.9.

"Belli" smashed 26 home runs with 97 RBIs in 130 games last season. He recorded a .881 OPS and slashed .307. His value to the club has undoubtedly been immense, and the Cubs are expected to have him play center field for most of his games.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.