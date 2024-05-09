“I try to do damage whenever I can” - Juan Soto discusses gameplan as Yankees rout Astros in second straight game to clinch series

Juan Soto continued to shine for the New York Yankees with an outstanding performance on Wednesday against the Houston Astros. Soto has been the bright spot for the Brox Bombers, helping them win crucial games. The Yankees are making their best use of their deal with Soto and there is more to come.

The Yanks are coming off another impressive win against the Houston Astros. The victory clinched the three-game series from their AL rival. It was their sixth straight win over the Astros this season. The Yankees aim for a sweep as they take on the Astros for another game at Yankee Stadium.

Yankee fans have been in delight after their success, and Juan Soto has already settled in like he's been a part of the team for years. Reflecting on his most recent performance, Soto oozed confidence with the simple goal of winning more games for his team.

"For me, it's been the same Juan that's been playing it for the past six years. Just the same thing I've been doing. Just taking my pitches, taking my walks, and I try to do damage whenever I can," Juan Soto said.

Juan Soto smashes ninth home run in pinstripes

Juan Soto is already competing in home runs as he went deep with his ninth home run in a Yankee uniform. Soto smashed a two-run homer in the first inning against Spencer Arrighetti to set the tone for the Yankees offense for the rest of the game.

Soto's 440-feet home run was not the only shot as he contributed five RBIs to help his team win. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge smashed home runs after Soto to extend the Yankees lead.

Soto has a .338 batting clip with a .437 OBP and a 1.023 OPS. In 145 appearances at the plate, Soto has 26 runs and 33 RBIs. While his stats are impressive, Soto has become a favorite among Yankees fans for his knack of delivering in the most crucial moments. His presence on the team has helped improve the offense. Defensively, Soto has equally played an important role.

The Yankees recorded their 25th victory this season, remaining second in the AL East. Following the series finale against the Astros, the Bronx Bombers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in their next three-game series at Tropicana Field.

