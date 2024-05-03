“I have a unique personality” - Shota Imanaga reflects on his nickname ‘The Throwing Philosopher’

Shota Imanaga, the Japanese star is undoubtedly one of the top pitchers in the league. The Chicago Cubs have benefited from the talented player since his debut and his pitching prowess has continued to impress fans.

Imanaga's swift rise in the MLB has garnered attention from many. With just over a month into the season, the 30-year-old received a nickname, 'The Throwing Philosopher' based on his unique personality.

When asked about his new nickname, Imanaga said that he's aware of his unique personality and things look sophisticated even though he tries to stay normal.

"I know that I have a unique personality. Even if I'm trying to say a normal thing, it comes out a little sophisticated," Shota Imanaga said to MLB.

Imanaga is one of those pitchers with a unique character. His focus and determination on the mound have been greatly praised by many. Merging his personality and performance, Imanaga received a nickname that probably suits him best.

Shota Imanaga leads the MLB in ERA

With a 5-0 record on the season, Shota Imanaga has a 0.78 ERA and is leading the MLB.

Imanaga has become a threat and is yet to record a loss. With a spectacular 0.75 WHIP, he recorded 35 strikeouts in over 34 innings pitched. The Cubs ace has dominated hitters with his fastball and splitter. In his last outing, Imanaga tossed seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets.

Imanaga recorded 87 pitches and struck out seven restricting a single hitter from reaching third base.

Out of three Japanese pitchers that entered the MLB this season, Imanaga's record stands out. Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been dominant but his debut turned out to be a disaster for the Dodgers.

Yuki Matsui is the other notable pitcher from Japan, who has significantly impacted the San Diego Padres. However, he has not pitched as much as 'The Throwing Philosopher.'

