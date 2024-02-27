“I used to stay up late and watch TV" - Mets pitcher Luis Severino drops peculiar reason that contributed to his troubled final Yankees season

Former New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino revealed that his sleep problems because of his TV habits were a contributing factor to his pitching struggles last season. The 30-year-old right-hander joined the New York Mets on a one-year, $13 million contract after becoming a free agent in the winter. Severino revealed his struggles with sleep over the past year with the Yankees and what he has done to remedy it.

Severino signed with the New York Yankees as an international free agent in 2011 and went on to make his MLB debut with them in 2015. He soon established himself as a capable starter for the Yankees and made two All-Star appearances in 2017 and 2018. It led to a new four-year contract, but what followed was a string of injuries over the next few years.

His time with the Yankees ultimately came to an end after struggling to perform last season. Severino has now revealed that he went to see Yankees' director of player health and performance, Eric Cressey, towards the end of last season to talk about his inability to sleep. After being referred to a sleep specialist, the Dominican has been monitoring his sleep and working on improving it. Speaking to the New York Post on Monday, he revealed that he has discovered the root of his problem:

“I used to stay up late and watch TV. My TV was always on, because in order to fall asleep I have to experience something and that’s bad.”

Luis Severino impressive in first live bullpen session with the Mets

As the New York Mets prepare to start the 2024 MLB season with vastly different expectations from last year, they saw some encouraging signs from veteran pitcher Luis Severino.

After his season ended early last year due to injury, the Dominican threw his first live bullpen session with the Mets on Sunday. He recorded five strikeouts and showed glimpses of his past All-Star abilities. Despite being a selling team over the offseason, it will surely be an encouraging sign for the Mets, and we might well see Severino in action in the Grapefruit League over the course of the week.

