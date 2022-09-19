"I used to think baseball was boring, I was wrong" - Professional golfer Paige Spiranac once took to Twitter to share her views on America's favorite pastime

Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac once took to social media to admit that she was wrong about the game of baseball. In a 2019 tweet, Spiranac revealed that she once thought that baseball was a boring sport.

Spiranac replied to her own tweet and also disclosed her favorite sport, which is not baseball.

"Hockey is still my number 1" – Spiranac

MLB fans now agree with Paige and think that now she’s coming around.

One user wrote:

Thomas Isaac @futrockstar @PaigeSpiranac What changed your mind? It’s a deep sport once you get into it and start to understand the nuances of baseball strategy and tactics. @PaigeSpiranac What changed your mind? It’s a deep sport once you get into it and start to understand the nuances of baseball strategy and tactics.

Spiranac is known for making viral social media comments.

Paige Spiranac’s sensational bid for legalizing PEDs in MLB

After hearing about San Diego Padre Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 80-game suspension in MLB for PED use, Spiranac addressed the problem of steroids in baseball.

"MLB Commissioner Paige" – Paige Spiranac

Spiranac also discussed the importance of honesty in sports and home runs.

"So how do we fix this? We make steroids legal. Have some transparency in the sport. I’m going to say that again, let’s make steroids legal. I want to see these guys doing superhuman things… Hitting home runs.” – Spiranac

On September 16th, Spiranac threw out an impressive first pitch during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Yankees at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Paige Spiranac's first pitch at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The former golfer, who now creates content, offers her opinions on numerous sports-related topics. Spiranac has more than 3.6 million Instagram followers, making her one of the most well-known voices in golf.

She recently received the Maxim’s World’s Sexiest Woman title.

According to reports, the former golfer, who now creates content for Instagram, makes almost $14,000 for each sponsored post. As her fan base grows, her sponsorship income will inevitably rise as well.

