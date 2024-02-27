"I've got some choice words about that" - When Aaron Judge shut down opposition broadcasters following allegations of cheating

Aaron Judge has established himself as one of the biggest stars in the MLB thanks to his home run-hitting prowess and the fact that he is doing it with the New York Yankees. One of the most celebrated hitters of the modern era, the Yankees captain has been putting on a spectacle since his first full rookie season in the MLB that saw him slug 52 home runs.

Since that time, Aaron Judge has been one of the most feared batters at the plate, even setting the American League home run record in 2022 after hitting a total of 62 long balls. The 6-foot-8 outfielder went on to win the 2022 AL MVP Award while also being named the New York Yankees captain.

"Aaron Judge hits his second home run of the night as the Blue Jags’ broadcasters wonder on air what Judge keeps glancing at. Were Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez accusing Judge of cheating? Watch the sequence here. #MLB #Yankees #BlueJays #AaronJudge #DanShulman #BuckMartinez" - @SB_Intel

Although Judge is one of the most celebrated players in the MLB, he is not without his share of skeptics. In fact, during a 2023 matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays, commentators for the Blue Jays raised their concerns that the New York Yankees slugger was receiving signals from the dugout about which pitches were about to be thrown.

The Blue Jays color commentary team of Buck Martinez and Dan Schulman noticed that Judge was glancing over at the dugout during his at-bat. Although the pair did not say specifically that Judge was cheating, they strongly implied that the Yankees slugger was receiving signals from the dugout.

When asked about the comments, Judge was clearly annoyed with the situation. However, he remained quiet.

In response to the questioning, Judge said, "I've got some choice words about that," but did not expand upon his thoughts.

"Aaron Judge just now: "I don't see why it's a story to be honest." "If their broadcasters want to make a deal about it, they can say anything they want." Asked if that was reckless, he said "I've got some choice words about that," but kept them to himself. #Yankees #BlueJays" - @GaryHPhillips

Aaron Judge created a celebration mocking the cheating allegations

For the New York Yankees slugger, it would only be a matter of time before he would record another hit against the Toronto Blue Jays. When he did record his next hit against the Yankees AL East rivals the 2022 MVP had developed his own celebration to clap back at Buck Martinez and Dan Schulman.

"New celly goes CRAZY" - @TalkinYanks

Judge's celebration in response to the cheating allegations was covering his eyes and face while also raising one hand. It was clear that the allegations by the Blue Jays commentary team struck a nerve with the slugger.

