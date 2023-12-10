"I've learned to love baseball" - When actress Minnie Driver explained how soccer helped her embrace Dodgers fandom

Actress Minnie Driver is a baseball lover, but in an unconventional way. She once explained how she became a fan of the sport, particularly a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was surprising to learn that soccer, a completely different sport, was the main reason.

The famous actress once recalled her journey to fandom, and it's an interesting one. Soccer is known for excellent fan environments, but it was a Dodger Stadium experience that converted her.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Driver said on the Ellen Degeneres Show

"I'm a Chelsea fan," Driver said on the Ellen Degeneres Show. "I've learned to love baseball. It took a minute, but I went to, just after I became a citizen, I saw the Dodgers play the Diamondbacks. It was one of the most amazing games ever... Matt Kemp hit a three-run homer that had the stadium erupt and I've never seen a stadium erupt and I felt so glad that I could celebrate as an American."

The actress, fresh off becoming a citizen, was in the stadium to watch the Dodgers face division rival Arizona Diamondbacks. A Matt Kemp blast sent the fans into a frenzy, and she had a great time.

Minnie Driver loves baseball

There's something about baseball that makes people consider it the American pastime. It's more popular in the United States, and it has a rich history there. Thus, it was something special for Minnie Driver to experience an epic baseball game as a new American.

Minnie Driver is a British actress

The British actress became an American citizen and was able to celebrate a huge play in a baseball game as a citizen of the country. She was thrilled by it, as the stadium's eruption was something she hadn't experienced elsewhere.

Despite being a huge soccer fan, she felt something entirely new while watching the Los Angeles Dodgers and soon fell in love with it.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.