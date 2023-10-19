Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman has proven that the prospect hype he was given was warranted, as he has emerged as one of MLB's best. Although he has worked hard throughout his life, while also being blessed with elite talent, there is something else that may have helped him reach this level: He does not drink alcohol.

In a recent appearance on YouTube with the Cavinder Twins, when the 25-year-old was asked for the perfect hangover cure, his answer shocked many. Rutschman said that he had no idea what his answer was, saying, "I've never drank before in my life."

The Baltimore Orioles superstar's answer can as a surprise to many because alcohol, even in the most minor of usage, is commonplace across the globe. This makes Rutschman a teetotaler, which is someone who sustains from consuming alcohol.

Whether this fact about Rutschman is true or not remains to be seen; however, it would be unsurprising that such a coveted prospect would be focused only on baseball and not drink anything. Either way, the Baltimore Orioles are in good hands as Rutschman, who debuted last season, has proven to be worth the hype.

A closer look at Adley Rutschman's 2023 campaign

It was a sophomore season to remember for the 2019 No. 1 pick of the Baltimore Orioles. Rutschman proved why he is quickly becoming one of, if not the best catcher in the MLB. The budding young superstar earned his first All-Star selection, while also being a Gold Glove Award finalist.

Through 154 games this season for the Baltimore Orioles, Rutschman posted an excellent .277 batting average with 20 home runs, 80 RBIs and a .809 OPS. The sky is the limit for not only Rutschman but the young Orioles core that features the likes of Gunnar Henderson and Grayson Rodriguez.