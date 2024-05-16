“I've seen Big G do that quite a few times and it usually leaves me speechless” - Aaron Judge refers to Giancarlo Stanton after crushing monster homer

New York Yankees teammates were treated to an Aaron Judge special on Wednesday night when he took down Minnesota Twins hurler Pablo Lopez in the first inning. This was followed by an impressive 4-for-4 performance, including two hits, two RBIs and one walk, which, as a result, helped the Yankees win 4-0 on the night and improve to 29-15 for the season.

Power-hitting is one trait of the former MVP, but there's another person in the dugout who is known to hit the ball harder than most – the name is Giancarlo Stanton, and for him to barrel a 100+ mph hit is normal.

Stanton got a special mention by his captain in an interview after the game. When Judge was discussing his 467-foot homer that went 113 mph off the bat and touched the third deck, Stanton's skills at the plate were acknowledged:

"Well, I've seen 'Big G' do that quite a quite a few times and it usually leaves me speechless," Judge said.

Judge termed the feeling "great" after hitting the home run:

"You don't even feel it when you get it on the barrel like that and you know, you're locked in timed up," Judge said. "It's just you don't even feel it. So I was happy to get that early run. Like I said, you're facing Pablo Lopez and it's gonna be a dogfight. It's gonna be a battle. So to get an early run and let's Roman just kind of ease in there. It was great."

Yankees dugout reacts after Aaron Judge's moonshot

As soon as Aaron Judge hit the third-deck homer, the joy in the Yankees dugout was one to behold. So much so that even Giancarlo Stanton walked up the stairs to see where the moonshot was going to land. Surely he wasn't disappointed at the sight.

Even Yankees manager Aaron Boone was left in awe after the towering hit:

“As soon as it was hit, myself included, it was like you want to get to a position where you don’t miss where it’s going to land,” Boone said.

Opposing pitcher Pablo Lopez also heaped praise on Judge's hit:

“It looked like a home run derby homer to me. I just turned around and saw the thing looked like that,” López said. “We don’t see many dudes that tall, so when you’re going up, you better get it, like, up, higher than high.”

Only once in the last 10 games has the Yankees captain gone hitless (on May 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays). Since May 4, Judge's batting average has risen from .209 to .255.

Aaron Judge buzzing at this point is all that Yankees fans would want at this point in the season, as they improve to 29-15 for the season and continue to top the AL East standings.

